Take a Peek Inside Coco Rocha's Sprawling Stone Cottage in Westchester

With a social-media following that surpasses 16 million, Coco Rocha is no stranger to the Internet community. In fact, part of what propelled the Canadian-born model to fame was her enviable behind-the-scenes access and cleverly captioned musings on Instagram. And while her FOMO-inducing feed used to solely consist of nights out with her fashion cohorts, now, it primarily features glimpses of her quaint home life with her husband, painter James Conran, and 8-month-old daughter, Ioni, at their split-level, three-bedroom stone house in White Plains, N.Y. For InStyle's December issue, photographer Dean Kaufman gave us an inside look at the family's sprawling abode, which seamlessly blends modern and madcap design. Click through our gallery above, and brace yourself for some serious real estate envy.

