10 Home Essentials Under $100 from Jessica Biel and Lea Michele’s Decorator

What do celebrities Lea Michele, Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, and Patrick Dempsey all have in common? They’re all clients—and friends—of interior designer and stylist Estee Stanley. Through the years, Stanley has helped her famous and non-famous clients transform their abodes into cozy, unique sanctuaries that have that special Stanley-touch, and now you, too, can get her services through decorist.com, a virtual decorating service that makes it possible for customers to work with elite designers by way of mood boards and shopping carts. “It’s most important to me that my designs are a reflection of each client, and not only my personal taste,” says Stanley, whose most recent projects include designing the space of the Jessica Biel-owned restaurant Au Fudge in LA (where Stanley is also part-owner), and helping Lea Michele jazz up her recently purchased California haven.

Of course, Stanley’s services will cost you a pretty penny at $1,299, but that’s a fraction of what you would pay to hire her directly, and in just one or two months, your home can look as good as this. If you’re not looking for a complete overhaul, but still looking for a bit of a refresh, we’ve got a list of Stanley’s top 10 finds that are all under $100, and based on the aesthetic of her celeb clients like Timberlake and Michele. “These products are representative of the range of my clients’ unique tastes and the trends they are gravitating toward,” Stanley says.

