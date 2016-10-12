10 Home Essentials Under $100 from Jessica Biel and Lea Michele’s Decorator

What do celebrities Lea Michele, Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, and Patrick Dempsey all have in common? They’re all clients—and friends—of interior designer and stylist Estee Stanley. Through the years, Stanley has helped her famous and non-famous clients transform their abodes into cozy, unique sanctuaries that have that special Stanley-touch, and now you, too, can get her services through decorist.com, a virtual decorating service that makes it possible for customers to work with elite designers by way of mood boards and shopping carts. “It’s most important to me that my designs are a reflection of each client, and not only my personal taste,” says Stanley, whose most recent projects include designing the space of the Jessica Biel-owned restaurant Au Fudge in LA (where Stanley is also part-owner), and helping Lea Michele jazz up her recently purchased California haven.
Of course, Stanley’s services will cost you a pretty penny at $1,299, but that’s a fraction of what you would pay to hire her directly, and in just one or two months, your home can look as good as this. If you’re not looking for a complete overhaul, but still looking for a bit of a refresh, we’ve got a list of Stanley’s top 10 finds that are all under $100, and based on the aesthetic of her celeb clients like Timberlake and Michele. “These products are representative of the range of my clients’ unique tastes and the trends they are gravitating toward,” Stanley says.
VIDEO: Go Inside Lea Michele's L.A. Home
Happy shopping!
1. Le Labo Figue 15 Candle
"The smell of this candle makes me feel so warm and cozy in my home, and it would be perfect for Lea Michele."
Le Labo available at Nordstrom | $75
2. West Elm Salvaged Wood Picture Ledge
“These shelves are a chic way to display and arrange your favorite things. I just added these into my client Sasha Alexander’s laundry room to give it a face lift!”
West Elm available at West Elm | $45
3. Nate Berkus Tray
“My friend Nate Berkus does it again with another fabulous fall collection at Target. I love the shape and design of this black tray.”
Nate Berkus for Target available at Target | $35
4. Bohem Hand-Woven Rug
“I think this would be really adorable in a little girl’s room. The colors are very feminine, but the pattern gives it a bohemian edge.”
Available at Bohem | $72
5. World Market Concrete Lamp
“Concrete is such an unexpected material to have for a lamp but this is such a beautiful piece and goes with so many different styles.”
Cost Plus available at Cost Plus World Market | $30
6. Accompany Wool Pillow
“What I love about this is that it’s made under the Zero Hunger Program. Not only does it look great but it gives back!”
Available at Accompany | $90
7. Anthropologie Brass Candle Stick Holders
“A fun and whimsical addition to your mantle or dining room table.”
Anthropologie available at Anthropologie | $44 each
8. West Elm Alabaster Bookends
“These handsome stone bookends have a little art deco vibe thanks to the brass inlay.”
West Elm available at West Elm | $39 each or $79/set of two
9. Accompany Sisal Baskets
“I have so many of these baskets around my house. They’re a perfect and cute way to keep your stuff organized, especially if you have kids.”
Available at Accompany | $145
10. March Leather Coasters
“These are some of the most stunning coasters I’ve ever seen. It’s so important to protect your furniture so why not do it with style!”
March available at March | $55/set of four