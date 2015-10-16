6 Gorgeous FEED Suppers That Celebrated World Food Day

Today is officially World Food Day, but certain do-gooders have been raising awareness for a whole month by participating in a series of dinners that helped provide sustenance to those in need. The so-called FEED Suppers, spearheaded by FEED founder Lauren Bush Lauren, have already successfully donated over two million meals, with hours to spare. And oh, what suppers they were. Rustic simplicity was a pervasive table décor theme that we're hoping to emulate for gatherings to come, using bowls of abundant produce on the table, linen table runners, and rows of wildflowers in bud vases. ICYMI on Instagram (hashtag: #feedsupper), we rounded up some highlights from the decadent gatherings.
1. @edeneats_
Chef and TV personality Eden Grinshpan snapped a photo of her mouthwatering eggplant dish at Houseman, a cozy restaurant serving up seasonal fare in N.Y.C.'s West Village.
2. @jennikayne
The designer finished off her dinner with a slice of this beautiful pistachio rose cake by L.A. pastry chef Heather Ward.
3. @ohjoy
There's no age limit at FEED suppers, as evidenced by this Instagram of blogger and food enthusiast Oh Joy!'s daughter, Ruby, making homemade ravioli at L.A.-based catering company Heirloom LA.
4. @doscaminos
BR Guest Hospitality, which owns the high-end Mexican restaurant chain Dos Caminos, teamed up with FEED for a month-long series of suppers around the country, including the one above at Dos Caminos's brand-new Times Square location.
5. @thisisdru
West Elm and FEED joined forces to co-host a series of lavish dinners. This one, held at Sunday Suppers, a food and design community based in Brooklyn's South Williamsburg, raised 25,000 meals.
6. @laurenblauren
Lauren uploaded a photo collage of her supper, hosted by decorator Nathan Turner at his pop-up shop at The Village at Westfield Topanga in L.A.