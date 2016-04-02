The Best Recipes for a Perfect Springtime Sunday Lunch

Need some inspiration for your next seasonal hangout? Try a fresh approach to the traditional sit-down meal with help from Hemsley + Hemsley food bloggers Jasmine and Melissa Hemsley and their newest book, Good + Simple ($23; available for pre-order on amazon.com). Start with an elegant minimalist table, then wow ’em with an ultra-satisfying menu brimming with colorful vegetables to welcome the season. Keep scrolling for their foolproof guide.
1. Create a Kyoto-Garden Chic Tablescape
A gorgeous tablescape has the uncanny ability to transform a standard Sunday lunch into a joyous springtime celebration. We're particularly fans of this sublimely minimalist aesthetic, but admit it can be tricky to put together—even though it looks effortless. See how the Hemsley sisters do it here.
2. Hemsley Collins
In the spirit of bipartisan beverages, we present this effervescent and pleasingly tart mocktail, which can be prepared in batches ahead of time by mixing all of the ingredients but the sparkling water. Get the recipe here.
3. Serve a Healthy Appetizer
With swimsuit season fast approaching, it’s time to sacrifice hearty indulgences for dishes that leave you feeling refreshed and energized. This vibrant spinach soup with a hint of rich coconut milk has just the right blend of deep flavors and exquisite greens. Get the recipe here.
4. Opt for a Creative Take on Salmon
Want an easy way to wow your dinner party guests with next to no effort? Look no further than this flavor-packed salmon fillet bathed in spicy miso sauce. “Serving a large piece of fish looks so impressive–it’s something your guests will remember,” says Jasmine. Get the recipe here.
5. Zhoosh Up Store-Bought Macaroons
Chop up a bar of dark chocolate and melt the pieces in a bowl set over a saucepan of simmering water. Use a spoon to drizzle the chocolate over the macaroons. Get the recipe here.
6. Send Them Home with a Work of Art
When you’re entertaining both grown-ups and kids, a mini art project can be a fun activity, especially when it’s relatively straightforward to execute. Buy a few muslin tote bags ($2 each; muji.us) and set out rubber stamps with graphic floral patterns ($6; papersource.com) along with ink pads made for textiles. Watch guests of all ages decorate their green-market carryalls, a sweet little token of your get-together.