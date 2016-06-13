How to Set the Scene for Your Fourth of July Party in 3 Easy Steps

The fireworks may take center stage at your July 4th bash, but that doesn't mean your tablescape can't be a showstopper too. Whether you're firing up the grill or serving up a slice of sprinkle cake, embrace the red, white, and blue palette of the holiday and plate it with pizazz. This festive setup calls for color-splashed cool items that are bold enough to stand on their own, and easy enough to put together that you'll be free to enjoy the night's festivities. Read on for our three tips, and make your star-spangled celebration one for the ages.

1. Give it a whirl. Spin-art place mats (as seen above, $54; tischnewyork.com) and napkins with a paint-splatter print (we're fans of Caspari, $8/20; casparionline.com), echo the velocity, whimsy, and thrill of fireworks, and introduce the classic tricolor palette to the table in a sophisticated new way.

RELATED: Fourth of July: Great Hostess Gift Ideas

2. Make waves. A glazed bud vase that's shaped like a free-flowing scribble (above, $24; chive.com) evokes our theme's sense of dynamic energy. Best of all, the design makes arranging blooms so easy: Just drop a single crimson flower into each little hole.

VIDEO: Watch How to Create Eleni's Artful Splatter Cookies for Your Fourth of July Bash

3. Stir with style. What better way to mix things up than serving drinks crowned with a sparkling swizzle stick, as seen above? These star-topped designs ($7/12; shopmerimeri.com) can be trimmed down ahead of time to work with cocktail glasses of any height.

RELATED: Red, White, & Oooh! Here's Everything You Need for a Fourth of July Bash

For more Fourth of July entertaining tips, pick up the July issue of InStyle, now available on newsstands and for digital download. Or, get tips like these delivered straight to your door by subscribing now.