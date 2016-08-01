6 Summer Entertaining Tips You Can Actually Use

Believe it or not, we’re creeping into the final weeks of summer, which means it’s time to actually follow through on all those warm-weather soirées we promised we’d plan. If this sounds daunting to you, fear not—we chatted with Monelle Totah and Gary McNatton, co-founders of San Francisco-based entertaining retail company Hudson Grace.
Hudson Grace, which has five brick-and-mortar stores throughout California, a pop-up in the Hamptons, and an online shop, is known for its simple linens, oversize serving ware, and vintage flatware, which has attracted A-list celeb clients like Ellen DeGeneres, Diane Keaton, and Beyoncé. Read on below for flawless summer entertaining tips from Totah and McNatton.
-
1. Choose the Perfect Color Scheme
“Our favorite palette for summer is white with a vibrant citron yellow like the summer sun,” say Totah and McNatton. “We love the Hudson Grace linen napkins with a white dinner plate, hand-cut flowers fresh from the garden, clear glass votives with amber candles and oversize wicks, and an eclectic mix of glassware for your cool summer cocktails.”
HG linen napkin in citron, $18; hudsongracesf.com
-
2. Buy the Right Kitchen Tools
“There are two kitchen gadgets we can’t live without: the old-school, handheld yellow lemon juicer is still the best one on the market. It truly gets all the juice out and is fun to pull out with a dramatic flair for cooking or making cocktails,” they say. “Second is the mini whisk. We both own several that we bought in Europe and it’s great for making dressing for summer.”
Top: Magic Spoon whisk, $15; padernousa.com
Bottom: Dual citrus squeezer, $17; crateandbarrel.com
-
3. Set a Cozy Table
“Don’t overdo it. Summer is about easy, simple, causal entertaining,” explain Totah and McNatton. “And the best way to break up a great party is to start doing the dishes—so use as few as possible! Use oversize linen napkins tied in a casual knot for an easy finishing touch.” They add, “Since we’re in San Francisco where it always gets cold when the sun goes down, a lightweight cashmere throw on the back of your guests’ chairs is a must. The last thing you want is to break up the party because everyone’s cold!”
Wool and cashmere throw, $88; garnethill.com
-
4. Pick an Unexpected Cocktail (and Don't Forget About Mocktails)
“We are big believers that a great Bloody Mary is not just for breakfast!” they say. “Our mentor, Chuck Williams, taught us that it’s important to have non-alcoholic drinks that are as fun and festive as your cocktails, so we always do a brightly colored juice with sparkling water and fruit slices.”
Hellfire Club Bloody Mary mix, $17; arrowheadfarms.com
-
5. Lighting and Music are Key
Music and lighting set the tone for any party, Totah and McNatton say. "The music should be just loud enough to get your attention without inhibiting conversation,” the duo advises. “We usually start with a sexy smooth Brazilian playlist and make our way to Al Green and a little Aretha to get everyone in the mood." Lighting shouldn't be too bright, they add. "Unscented candles add the perfect glow—although don’t forget the perfect scented candle to welcome your friends at the entrance of your home," they say. "For outdoor parties, we love ‘vintage’ string lights with the large bulbs strung across a deck or backyard.”
10-socket vintage stringer, $84; lights.com
-
6. Give Guests a Simple Party Favor
“A small favor at the table like our Merci Matches can’t help but bring a smile to your guests’ faces—a little something unexpected, with a sense of humor, and it doesn't need to be expensive,” the Hudson Grace founders say. “Remember, it's summertime and the living is meant to be easy, so go with it.”
Merci matches, $12; hudsongracesf.com