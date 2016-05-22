How to Throw a Chic Shakespeare-Themed Party Like Kyle MacLachlan

It was a recent spring night in the Hollywood Hills and actor Kyle MacLachlan was throwing a party at his home. This was not your average sit down, however. It was a dinner for the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (aka LACMA) to celebrate its Collector’s Committee—and the theme of the event was Shakespeare. The concept is not a random choice for a thespian who owns a vineyard producing a wine called Pursued by a Bear (the name references a Shakespearean stage direction in the play A Winter’s Tale). And beyond that, 2016 marks 400 years since Shakespeare lived. The stars aligned for an evening of tributes to The Bard, and a number of visual flourishes that you might want to borrow for your own impromptu evening of celebration between now and the end of the year when the anniversary still applies.
Click through the gallery of photos above and steal a few of the clever, super visual ideas dreamed up by MacLachlan himself, who happens to have a distinct talent for witty entertaining. Some secret weapons appear on the photo above, namely a guest with star power like Amanda Seyfried (she is MacLachlan's co-star in the upcoming reboot of Twin Peaks, premiering in 2017), and two of Los Angeles’s top chefs, Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo of the hotspot restaurant Animal.
-
1. VINEYARD VIBE
Guests dined poolside under a breezy canopy of white drapery. Vines twisted around chandeliers added a romantic feel to the setting.
-
2. TINY TOMES
Centered on each placesetting a leatherbound Shakespeare play, along with a small bouquet of lavender tied with twine. MacLachlan sourced the books himself by searching the internet for mini vintage volumes.
-
3. VIGNETTES GALORE
MacLachlan created still-lives on tables around the party like this one, where a bust of Shakespeare and a lute (more internet finds!) were nestled between flower arrangements, clusters of grapes and lit candles.
-
4. ACTING INTERLUDE
Between courses, a scene from Romeo and Juliet was presented for guests to enjoy. MacLachlan’s home has multiple balconies so the choice of dramatic material was an ideal fit.
-
5. STELLAR STAGE
MacLachlan hung Moroccan star pendant lights from the bough of a tree to evoke a glimmering romantic evening.