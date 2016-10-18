Hosting a Last-Minute Presidential Debate Viewing Party? Make These Super Easy Apps

ICYMI, tomorrow (Wednesday, Oct.19) marks the third and final presidential debate of the 2016 election cycle. Consider hosting a small shindig to celebrate the rounding out of this year's divisive political season, and, of course, to watch America's front-runners, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, duke it out one last time.
Whether you're catering to die-hard political pundits, undecided voters, or anyone in between, something everyone can all agree on is that snacks are a must. All things considered, we get that providing refreshments may be the last thing on your mind, so we took the liberty of sussing out a handful of cocktails and appetizers that require minimum preparation, and can be whipped up in 30 minutes or less.
Read on for our inspired picks and don't forget to tune in at 9 p.m. ET to watch the final face-off.
-
1. Rosewater Martini
During a segment of the Today show, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton revealed that her drink of choice is a martini: "the James Bond way, shaken." We think she'd appreciate this four-ingredient twist on the classic, which calls for rosewater and simple syrup for a refreshingly sweet finish. Get the recipe here.
-
2. Hemsley Collins
It may come as a shock to many folks that Republican nominee Donald Trump does not drink alcohol. At least, that's what he told Fox News reporter Megyn Kelly in a televised interview earlier this summer. In the spirit of bipartisan beverages, we present this effervescent and pleasingly tart mocktail, which can be prepared in batches ahead of time by mixing all of the ingredients but the sparkling water. Get the recipe here.
-
3. Parmesan Straws
These cheesy delights are the definition of an easy appetizer. Just pick up a sheet of puff pastry ($6; amazon.com) and check out the simple four-step recipe for a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. Get the full breakdown here.
-
4. Broccolini Ricotta Toasts with Preserved Lemon
Okay, this one takes longer than 30 minutes start to finish, but take one bite into the ricotta, baked broccolini, and—for an unexpected twist—preserved lemon-topped toast and you'll see why it's worth the relatively minimal hassle. We recommend making at least a few batches if you want leftovers because these babies are going to go fast. Get the recipe here.