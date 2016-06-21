How to Recreate Sofía Vergara's Simple Summer BBQ in Your Own Backyard

This weekend, Modern Family actress Sofía Vergara threw a summer BBQ bash at her gorgeous L.A. home. Vergara, who married the hunky Joe Manganiello last fall, posted a few snaps on Instagram documenting the shindig, including a photo of her posing by the pool with a couple of inflatable swans, above. (Snag your own Gold Swan online [$99; funboy.com] for a party-ready pool.)

Vergara also uploaded a shot of her ocean-inspired tablescape, which included turquoise glassware, bamboo-handled cutlery, and napkins stitched with an aqua coral design.

For a similar look, check out these recycled glass wine punts ($15-$17, westelm.com), natural bamboo silverware ($168 for 5-piece place setting, bloomingdales.com), and coral-printed napkins ($16 for set of 2, serenaandlily.com)

To cap off the BBQ, Vergara offered guests lemon sorbet served in the shell—cute, simple, and delicious. Try making your own refreshing palate cleanser using this lemon sorbet recipe from our friends over at Real Simple.

Who knew Vergara was such a lifestyle guru?