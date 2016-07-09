10 Hostess Gifts More Original than a Bottle of Wine

For all the dinner parties and weekend sleepovers you’ve been invited to, how often have you not brought a bottle of wine as a gift? Easy (and sometimes practical) as it is to arrive to your host’s door with a well-considered vino in hand, the reality is, you don’t have to bring something that could potentially be enjoyed by the receiver and the giver.
Rather, we suggest making a better impression by bringing your generous host something that they can enjoy after you and your fellow guests have left—the gift is for them, after all. Just make sure you wrap whatever you bring so that they don’t feel obliged to open it while you’re there.
Here are some of our favorite go-to gifts for this summer.
-
1. Diptyque Le Redoute Candle
This candle rocks a medley of spicy and floral notes (cinnamon, clove, orange, rose and cedar), and the unique vessel is made from hand-marbled clay.
Available at Barneys | $85
-
2. Simone LeBlanc Bedside Gift Box
Here’s an assortment of lovely items that could live beautifully by the bed, or scattered throughout the home: A journal to fill with dreams, a geode for positive energy, a gold-rimmed catch all to cradle jewelry, plus more.
Available at Simone LeBlanc | $150
-
3. Flower Muse Peony assortment
Fresh from California farms, these popular flowers are clipped and shipped to order, making them longer lasting than any bouquet you’ll find in your local neighborhood.
Available at Flower Muse | From $130/10 stems
-
4. ILA Olive Oil
How about some smooth, Spanish olive oil in the most divine bottle we ever did see.
Available at Ila | $24
-
5. March Pantry Starter Spice Set
Does your host love to cook? Then they’ll flip over these spice jars that are so beautifully packaged, they deserve a spot on the countertop.
Available at March SF | $99
-
6. Kumi Kookoon silk slippers
The best way to putt around the house is in a pair of silky soft house slippers.
Available at Kumi Kookoon | $68
-
7. HAY Kitchen gift set
Help your host jazz up their kitchen with a chic set of kitchen towels, hooks and cloths from Danish home goods brand HAY, maker of all things cool and amazing.
Available at MoMA | $46
-
8. String Enamel Tea Kettle
Whether your host is a coffee or tea buff, everyone needs a tea kettle in their home. This modern option will look elegant in any kitchen.
Available at Horne | $110
-
9. Mast Brothers Sea Salt Collection
To create the gorgeous wrappings in this boxed set, hip wallpaper company Calico used the same type of salts that are incorporated in the actual chocolate bars within to create the print.
Available at Mast Brothers | $96
-
10. Byredo Vetyver Hand Lotion and Soap
There’s a reason why Byredo has such a cult following in the fashion realm—it’s the perfect marriage of unique scents and elegant packaging. This Vetyver set smells so good, it’ll make you want to wash your hands incessantly.
Available at Aedes | $60 each