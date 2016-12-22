LIFESTYLE

The Party Foul You Should Never Commit, According to Olivia Palermo

Ben Gabbe/Getty Images
December 22, 2016 @ 8:00 AM
by: Claire Stern

Given the fact that Olivia Palermo is a permanent fixture on the New York social circuit, it's safe to say that she knows a thing or two about entertaining and party etiquette. That's precisely why, for our December issue, we asked the fashion darling for her go-to cocktail recipe for the holiday season—a ginger drink with cognac and Champagne. "There's a hint of sweetness to it," she says. Here, she further indulges us by answering three rapid-fire lifestyle questions.

VIDEO: Olivia Palermo Reveals Her Favorite Movie

 

Read on for her words of wisdom.

