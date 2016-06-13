Here's Everything You Need to Throw an Epic OITNB Viewing Party

Welcome to Orange Is the New Black Week! Each day this week, we're bringing you exclusive content about the ladies of Litchfield ahead of the Netflix show's season premiere on June 17. Click here for everything you need to know.
If you're like the rest of us, you are counting down the days, hours, even the minutes, until Friday, when the fourth season of Orange Is The New Black is available to stream on Netflix. While some of you may prefer to keep it a private affair—you can't have anyone distracting you from the latest shenanigans that Piper, Tasty, and gang are going to get into this season—we bet some of you are planning on hosting the viewing party of the year and inviting a gaggle of besties to ooh, ahh, hoot, and holler through the episodes together.
For those who do plan on making it a social affair, here's an array of appropriately orange-hued tabletop pieces that give your party a fun and festive look. Mix them in with your existing white, gold, and silver serving pieces to keep the aesthetic light, and stay away from black to keep your decor from looking like a Halloween fête.
2. Chilewich Placemats
The ombre effect on these placemats give them a sophisticated touch, plus the vinyl material makes them a breeze to clean.
Available at Sur la Table | $17
3. Sferra Napkins
This Italian brand has been making gorgeous linen products since the 1800s. Their soft napkins, available in a rainbow of solid options, are an entertaining staple. For your OITNB party, go bold with tangerine orange, or keep it subtle with apricot.
Available at Bloomingdale's | $50/4
4. Fineline Plastic Tumble
Making your own hooch? These clear cups are perfect for pouring mighty yet refreshing cocktails into.
Available at Web Restaurant Store | $3/20
5. Orange TIcking Tape
At a party, a little bit of ribbon can go a long way. Use it to corral pre-sorted cutlery and napkin rolls; string together balloons; close favor bags—the possibilities are endless!
Available at Cost Plus World Market | $2
8. Tomkat Studio Treat Cups
Super cute and conveniently disposable treat cups are the perfect vessel for corralling popcorn, nuts, and the various other snacks that are part of your spread.
Available at Tomkat Studio | $6/20
9. Willful Goods Bamboo Bowl
A beautiful dipped bowl such as this is the perfect serving dish for a tossed salad, or for displaying a bowl of fresh oranges.
Available at Willful Goods | $79
10. Blood Orange Rosemary Fizz
You can always rely on Eye-swoon blogger Athena Calderone to come up with an out-of-this-world cocktail that is as delicious as it is beautiful. For this elegant drink, head over to foodandwine.com for the full recipe.
11. Mylar Balloons
We’ll take any excuse to have balloons! These striped numbers will are sure to add pizazz to your party.
Available at Oriental Trading | $9/6
13. Orange cream float
A slightly healthier take on the traditional float, this option uses freshly squeezed oj and club soda in lieu of sugary soda. Find the super easy 3-ingredient recipe at realsimple.com.