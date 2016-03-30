Lauren Conrad on How to Recover from a Party Fail

From her enviable wedding decor to the too-cute place settings she shares on Instagram, Lauren Conrad's entertaining game is on point. Luckily for us, we can now all take a cue from the star with tips from her just-released book, Celebrate ($17; amazon.com).

We caught up with Conrad at Pinterest's New York City headquarters for a #PinMeetUp to toast the book and relish in the adorable how-tos (she tackles everything from easy apps to DIY floral arrangements). But we couldn't help but ask the hostess extraordinaire to spill her secret for what do when everything doesn't go as planned during a party. Of course, her answer was on point. "All you can do is try to handle it with grace and try not to let it ruin your day," said the ever-cool Conrad. "I was once hosting a clam bake at my house and in the middle of it a pipe broke and flooded the kitchen. All you can do at that point is shut off the water and go back to your party."

RELATED: How to Throw an Epic Bachelorette Party According to Lauren Conrad

Her inspiration for writing the book is equally as motivating. "I'm at a stage in my life where there are so many big life events," said the newly turned 30-year-old. "A lot of my friends are getting married and having kids. When I was younger I would attend a lot of events and I loved it, but when you're involved in the planning phase, you realize that there are all these rules and details to consider, so I wanted to create a one-stop shop that covers all your bases for any event." Celebrate just got promoted to the prime spot on our coffee table.