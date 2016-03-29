How to Throw an Epic Bachelorette Party, According to Lauren Conrad

In her upcoming entertaining guide, burgeoning lifestyle guru Lauren Conrad gives her party-planning tips for any occasion, from a baby shower to a housewarming party. Read on for an excerpt about how to successfully throw a bachelorette bash.
My bachelorette party was absolutely perfect, except for one small thing: I was too sick to enjoy it. Together with all my bridesmaids, I flew to Cabo San Lucas for a long weekend of sunshine, beaches, margaritas, and dancing. We stayed in a villa at my favorite resort, which the girls had outfitted with all the obligatory bachelorette favors: veils, ice cubes shaped like wedding rings, cookies with my soon-to-be married name, and so much more. They really went all out!
Between wedding planning and work, I was desperate for a little rest and relaxation ... and this trip was just the thing.
On our very first night in Mexico, we all went out for a fun dinner to kick off our weekend and before I could even order my first margarita, I started to feel sick. I figured I would go home early and nip it in the bud. I had hoped that after a good night’s sleep, I would feel better. By the next morning, I had a full-blown stomach flu. I tried to put on a good face for my bridesmaids who had done so much to make this a special weekend, but I could barely drink a club soda (tequila shots were out of the question). I spent most of the weekend curled up on a lounge chair. Regardless of how I’m feeling, I always cherish time spent with my girlfriends and it was perfect in so many ways ... but because I was sick, I didn’t end up having the party I had always imagined.
That’s why I needed a “do-over.” I admit I totally used Celebrate as an excuse to have a second chance at my bachelorette party. (I mean, if you’re going to have a redo of any celebration, why shouldn’t it be your bachelorette!?)
I couldn’t ask everyone to sneak away for a weekend in Mexico again, but I still wanted to treat the do-over like a getaway. I invited a group of local girlfriends for a tropical beach day bash at my home in Laguna, complete with fruity cocktails, silly games, and pampering. Because I wasn’t trying to totally replicate my first bachelorette, I leaned toward a Hawaiian theme (think: pineapples, palm trees, and flamingos!) and chose vibrant colors like tangerine, aqua, raspberry, bubblegum pink, and papaya. Everything needed to be playful and bright!
-
1. THE MENU
"The absolute best way to top off a sunny beach day is a scrumptious, towering ice cream sundae," says Conrad. She suggests creating a colorful sorbet bar by making bowls out of pineapples and mini watermelons and halving them, hollowing out the core, and shaving them down the sides so they can sit flat. Then fill them with raspberry, apricot, coconut-kiwi, peach, and lemon gelatoes and top with fresh berries and shredded coconut.
-
2. THE BAR
It wouldn't be a true bachelorette bash without a well-stocked bar. Conrad suggests serving up staple island drinks: piña coladas, strawberry daiquiris, and spicy tequila sunrises—all topped with kitschy straws. The former party girl even created a speciality shot: "The Itsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny Yellow Polka Dot Bikini," a mix of rum, ginger, and passion fruit.
-
3. The Décor
Make sure your party is "just the right amount of cheeky," says Conrad. Brighten the room with cheerful flowers like ranunculus, pincushion protea, spray roses, and astro daisies in coral tones, bright and pale pinks, and roses. In lieu of a traditional vase, try cored-out pineapples for tropical vibes. Use any leftover blooms to make homemade leis. Aloha.
-
4. THE LOOK
Choose something edgy yet tasteful, like a triangle bikini top paired with a pleated skirt and easy slides. "Have fun with your ensemble, but do not by any means outshine the bride," says Conrad.
Celebrate is available for pre-order at laurenconrad.com and will be released March 29. Click here to check out the schedule for Conrad's book tour.