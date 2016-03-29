How to Throw an Epic Bachelorette Party, According to Lauren Conrad

In her upcoming entertaining guide, burgeoning lifestyle guru Lauren Conrad gives her party-planning tips for any occasion, from a baby shower to a housewarming party. Read on for an excerpt about how to successfully throw a bachelorette bash.

My bachelorette party was absolutely perfect, except for one small thing: I was too sick to enjoy it. Together with all my bridesmaids, I flew to Cabo San Lucas for a long weekend of sunshine, beaches, margaritas, and dancing. We stayed in a villa at my favorite resort, which the girls had outfitted with all the obligatory bachelorette favors: veils, ice cubes shaped like wedding rings, cookies with my soon-to-be married name, and so much more. They really went all out!

Between wedding planning and work, I was desperate for a little rest and relaxation ... and this trip was just the thing.

On our very first night in Mexico, we all went out for a fun dinner to kick off our weekend and before I could even order my first margarita, I started to feel sick. I figured I would go home early and nip it in the bud. I had hoped that after a good night’s sleep, I would feel better. By the next morning, I had a full-blown stomach flu. I tried to put on a good face for my bridesmaids who had done so much to make this a special weekend, but I could barely drink a club soda (tequila shots were out of the question). I spent most of the weekend curled up on a lounge chair. Regardless of how I’m feeling, I always cherish time spent with my girlfriends and it was perfect in so many ways ... but because I was sick, I didn’t end up having the party I had always imagined.

That’s why I needed a “do-over.” I admit I totally used Celebrate as an excuse to have a second chance at my bachelorette party. (I mean, if you’re going to have a redo of any celebration, why shouldn’t it be your bachelorette!?)

I couldn’t ask everyone to sneak away for a weekend in Mexico again, but I still wanted to treat the do-over like a getaway. I invited a group of local girlfriends for a tropical beach day bash at my home in Laguna, complete with fruity cocktails, silly games, and pampering. Because I wasn’t trying to totally replicate my first bachelorette, I leaned toward a Hawaiian theme (think: pineapples, palm trees, and flamingos!) and chose vibrant colors like tangerine, aqua, raspberry, bubblegum pink, and papaya. Everything needed to be playful and bright!