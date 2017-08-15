This Cute Ice Cream Float Bar is Lauren Conrad-Approved

If you're planning a party, you may be running through ideas on how to make it both fun and unique. And when it comes to food, the usual suspects have gotten old. Pizza? Over it. Cake? Been there, done that—a lot. But what about a new spin on an ice cream party? The team at LaurenConrad.com just threw the cutest ice cream float party, and we have all the details on how you can throw one, too. Read on to see how it's done.

IZZE

To recreate this cute party idea for yourself, you will need a variety of IZZE Sparkling Juice, your favorite flavors of ice cream, sherbet, or sorbet, and an assortment of toppings (Team LC used sprinkles, maraschino cherries, and fresh fruit). The possibilities really are endless when it comes to how you choose to dress your floats.

Instead of lugging in some ugly cooler, the team decided to fill the kitchen sink with ice and load it up with a colorful array of IZZE flavors, which was such a cute idea. They then created an assembly line of goodies, complete with different-flavored ice creams kept on ice, as well as all the yummy toppings you could dream of.

We are automatically interested in any type of food that has a "build-it-yourself" aspect, and we love how simple this idea is. Yet it's not something you see at every party, so you'll definitely win originality points with this concept. It can be enjoyed by kids and adults alike, and there are so many different potential flavor profiles, so there's something for everyone. This party is bound to be a hit.

Credit: Team Lauren Conrad/Team LC