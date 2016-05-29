How to Entertain Like the Kennedys This Summer

Hyannis Port, a quaint, waterfront village in Massachusetts, is perhaps best known for being the summer destination of the beloved Kennedy family. The Kennedy Compound rests on six acres of land and is essentially the beach house of our dreams, at once cozy and East Coast-chic. While the majority of us, sadly, are not members of this esteemed clan, nor girlfriends of eligible Kennedy bachelors (remember when Taylor Swift dated Conor?!), we can recreate a similar nautical-meets-Americana vibe in our own homes. Want to throw the most gorgeous, Jackie-approved summer parties ever? Check out the items below!
1. Jackie and JFK Jr.
Okay, this isn't exactly an item, but let this stunning image of the former President and First Lady serve as inspiration on your quest for Hyannis Port greatness.
2. Luling Rattan Chair
Made of rattan (a palm species), these sleek chairs are perfect for a deck or cozy sunroom.
$269; potterybarn.com
3. Seersucker Napkins
Nothing says "East Coast beach house" quite like seersucker. The bright green stitching on these handmade napkins lends just the right amount of color to any place setting.
$19 each; graciousstyle.com
4. Skylake Toile Pillow Covers
We love this take on classic toile, which replaces traditional countryside imagery with dreamy lakeside vignettes.
$78; serenaandlily.com
5. Nito Oval Serving Tray
Hand woven in the Philippines, this versatile wicker-like tray will see you through a full summer of entertaining. Plus, it's coated in clear lacquer, which makes for easy clean up.
$70; williams-sonoma.com
6. Addison Pitcher
This is the only pitcher you'll need this summer: ideal for casual backyard BBQs, yet elegant enough for formal gatherings.
$150; simonpearce.com
7. Collector's Edition Serving Platters
The watercolor illustrations on these glazed porcelain plates seem directly inspired by beautiful Hyannis Port.
$12-$24; westelm.com
8. Seersucker-Trimmed Lobster Bibs
Don't ruin a chic lobster feast with disposable plastic bibs—instead, try these lightweight linen bibs, which are easy to wash and lined with cotton seersucker in a summery mint shade.
$36 for set of two; food52.com