Everything You Need to Throw the Perfect Italian Dinner, According to Mario Batali

Take a vacation to the sophisticated Italian city for just one night—at your own table and surrounded by your best friends. We tapped N.Y.C. superchef Mario Batali to create a delectable menu with his favorite Roman dishes—his Greenwich Village restaurant Lupa is solely devoted to the city's cuisine, and it's a culinary vocabulary that continues to fascinate him.

From stems of roasted asparagus wrapped in salty prosciutto to a feather-light cheesecake flecked with candied orange peel, Batali's parade of dinner delights evokes the typical aromas and flavors of a magical night in the Eternal City as clever styling ideas inspire la dolce vita from the moment your feast begins.