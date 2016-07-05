How to Create a Beach Casual Summer Tablescape in 3 Easy Steps

Nothing complements a laid-back summer menu quite like a super-chill tablescape. Channel a relaxed, beachy vibe by pairing effortlessly chic monochromatic hues (no need to worry about clashing colors) with clever accents, like hand-carved wooden serving boards (from $105; lostine.com) and nautical neon elements.

Nothing complements a laid-back summer menu quite like a super-chill tablescape. Channel a relaxed, beachy vibe by pairing effortlessly chic monochromatic hues (no need to worry about clashing colors) with clever accents, like hand-carved wooden serving boards (from $105; lostine.com) and nautical neon elements. Just follow these three easy steps, and get swept away to your seaside happy place.

1. Tie one on.

Evoke the look of a classic surfboard tether with your napkin rings by knotting loops of white rope wrapped with life-preserver-orange tape at the tips. You can also wind the rope around vases and votive candleholders (below), fastening it with glue or a straight pin, for a relaxed mood. Add a band of neon cording at the top for a tangy pop ($3/yard; mjtrim.com).

2. Hit a blue note.

Embrace the palette of summer with touches of cloudless blue. Don't be afraid to go deep, either—from cerulean to navy—in napkins, plates (from $18 each; canvashomestore.com), and enamel-dipped cutlery ($25/12 pieces; potterbarn.com).

3. Turn over a new leaf.

Instead of flowers, opt for supersized fronds like these Xanadu leaves (above) to create a tropical ambience (three stems work well in a modern, straight-sided vase). Check in with your local florist, or if you live in a warm climate, snip some ferns from the backyard.

For more summer entertaining tips, pick up the August issue of InStyle, now available on newsstands and for digital download.

