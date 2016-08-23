How to Throw an Epic Outdoor Party Like Gwyneth Paltrow

Is there anything Gwyneth Paltrow can’t do? The Academy Award winner and Goop founder excels at everything from acting, to speaking Spanish, to writing cookbooks, to running the hugely successful lifestyle site, to hosting the most magical outdoor parties. Of course, she can’t do it all herself though, and to help with the latter, she enlists the team at Oren Cove Productions, the party planning masterminds that celebs like Drew Barrymore, Natalie Portman, and Adam Levine flock to for their own weddings and private events. We chatted with Stef Cove, Managing partner at Oren Cove who has spearheaded the design for many of Paltrow’s events, including the most recent enchanting dinner celebrating Goop and Net-A-Porter in Paltrow’s own Hamptons backyard.

So what exactly does it take to throw a memorable shindig that the actress will approve? In a nutshell, “It’s always comfortable, there’s always good entertainment, and there’s always a lot of food and beverages available to you,” says Cove. And the minor, unexpected details are what make it really special, like the kind of entertainment you hire, having an amazing cocktail when guests arrive, letting guests know if they should wear a certain kind of shoe for the terrain (an offering sole mates for those who still choose to wear heels), and having an awesome favor. Let us elaborate further below.

