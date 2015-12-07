4 Handy Online Services That'll Deliver Your Holiday Party in a Box

Throwing a party can be as simple as opening a box. A handful of companies and designers, including Jung Lee, the owner of New York City event-production firm Fête, have developed pre-set and customizable packages of soirée essentials—think: décor, place settings, and even wine—to make hosting a breeze.
To take it one (easy) step further, Lee suggests adding little custom touches. “I would choose one color palette to supplement your décor—ideally metallic, like gold, silver, and anything shimmery or pearlescent to make everything pop. The more variation you have within the color palette, the better!”
Lee says, “Things to add in these colors are a tablecloth or thick paper and big balloons with wide ribbon. I like to add confetti inside the balloons to pop later as a fun surprise for my guests.” She also encourages hosts to “add lots of candles, holiday music, and tons of yummy holiday punch, which can be served in anything from glass pitchers to glass mixing bowls with a ladle. The more abundant, the more beautiful it will be.”
Below, we’ve compiled a list of four holiday party-savers, so you can breathe easy this December.
-
1. Meri Meri Party Collections
These easy themed kits make birthday party planning a piece of cake. Choose one of the whimsical packages, or mix and match using the Toot Sweet collection for a look that’s all your own.
Starting at $39; shopmerimeri.com
-
2. Clos du Bois Fête in a Box by Jung Lee
Complete with custom playing cards, a bottle of vino, and even entertaining tips, this box is perfect for an intimate soirée or a unique holiday gift.
$89; closdubois.com
-
3. The Tom Kat Studio Party Builder
This virtual party builder lets you view the products (like playful gold striped straws and adorable cake toppers) next to each other before purchasing them, ensuring a flawlessly decorated shindig.
Starting at $103; thetomkatstudio.com
-
4. ACME Party Box Company Luxe Holiday Set
Many of the items included in this Luxe Holiday collection, like the copper Moscow Mule mugs and adorable cupcake stands, can be reused for all future get-togethers, regardless of the occasion.
Starting at $177; acmepartybox.com