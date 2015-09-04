8 Tips For Throwing the Sweetest Party Ever, From Dylan Candy's Dylan Lauren

This feature first appeared inside the September 2015 issue of InStyle. For more stories like this, subcribe to InStyle now.

Talk about a sugar rush! Dylan's Candy Bar founder and CEO Dylan Lauren steps into her most delectable role yet: as mom to Kingsley Rainbow and Cooper Blue.

The proud mom knew she had to show off her bundles of joy in an incredibly sweet way. Foregoing the traditional baby shower, Lauren threw a "Sip and See" party to introduce her newborn twins to the world. "I thought this was a great way to have our adult friends come and see the babies," says Dylan Lauren of her sugar-centric gathering.

The resulting bash was a blow-out Willy Wonka could only dream of. Partygoers flocked to Lauren's Manhattan flagship candy shop to feast on pink and blue confections including ombré macarons, cake pops, and pastel marshmallows from four different dessert buffets. Guests toasted to baby Kingsley and Cooper with candy-flavored cocktails garnished with cotton candy puffs, rock candy, and gummy bears. "Being a new mom and having a career is a tough balance, so I don't have as much time as I would like to entertain at home," Lauren said. "I thought this would be the perfect opportunity for everyone we care about to meet the twins."

Notable Quote "When they started smiling." —#DylanLauren on her favorite "Mom Moment" so far with her twins

Read on to take a peek at her welcome-to-the-world soirée and find out her best party-throwing tips.

