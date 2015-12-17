4 Easy DIY Party Favors That Add Personality to Your Holiday Place Settings

Our favorite kind of place card is one that doubles as a party favor. These kinds of tokens can range from holiday-centric decorations to meaningful mementos, and are a simple way to make a celebratory event even more special. Consider these DIY ideas below for your next winter dinner party.
1. Holiday Jar
This whimsical take on the snow globe is the cutest keepsake. Use any glass jars that may be sitting in your kitchen cabinets, and head to the craft store for figurines, faux snow, and ribbons. Complement them with a simple white and gold place setting for a stunning holiday table.
2. Crystals
A handpicked assortment of gorgeous rocks and crystals is a thoughtful and unexpected addition to a festive meal, and is as simple as placing a single stone on a printed place card. Share your own personal collection—a heartfelt gesture that won’t be lost on your guests—or purchase them online ($56; hometrainingtools.com).
3. Succulents
These pretty plants bring a touch of the outdoors to your dining table (and can withstand any guest’s black thumb). Try dusting the leaves with a bit of glitter for a more celebratory feel.
4. Maple Syrup
Scroll to the bottom of this page to see the how-to on these mini bottles of maple syrup, which warm up any place setting and are the perfect addition to cold-weather cocktails, a homemade batch of granola, or fluffy pancakes. To go one step further, print out your favorite recipe to pair with the syrup. Needs some inspo? Try out jewelry designer Jennifer Fisher's recipe for chocolate chip pancakes.