5 Cocktail Mixers That'll Make Holiday Hosting a Cinch

We’re advocates of homemade food and drinks, but we’re also firm believers in stress-free party hosting—and sometimes that means cutting a few corners. One of our favorite time-savers? Bottled cocktail mixers. “Batching portions of a given drink offers consistency, efficiency and top quality when you don't have a bartender on hand, especially for larger events,” says Charles Joly, a James Beard Award winning bartender (and yes, he thought it was a good enough idea to start his own line of bottled cocktails). Below, we’ve compiled a list of cocktail mixers that will make holiday party season so much more enjoyable.