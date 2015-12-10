5 Beautiful Place Cards Your Table Needs This Holiday Season

Beautiful place cards make any occasion feel celebratory, and are the cherry on top of a perfect table setting. Well-placed tags also increase the likelihood of stimulating conversation and, by extension, a more lively and memorable evening overall. Below, a list of place cards so pretty you’ll guests will be tempted to take them home.
RELATED: 11 Winter Candles That Will Make Your Home Smell Like the Holidays
-
1. Blue Dove Card
The gorgeous blue dove print on these cards, handcrafted by artist Kimberly Austin on her vintage press, make them perfect for Chanukah and Christmas parties.
$7/single card; atelieraustinpress.com
-
2. Gold Bright Lights Place Cards
These place cards, which are stamped with glitzy gold foil, come in a pack of 40 and will last you all through holiday party season.
$35/set of 40; bellinvito.com
-
3. Silver Cabana Place Card
Ring in the New Year with these hand-printed cards made with chic silver foil.
$16/set of 10; sugarpaper.com
-
4. Pomegranate Place Cards
The raised, hand-stamped pomegranate detail on these place cards is an elegant nod to winter.
$45/set of 12; connornyc.com
-
5. Gold Sun Place Cards
This delicate gold sun design is the perfect pop of metallic for any occasion. Sprinkle the place setting with gold confetti for a more pronounced, festive look.
$25/set of 10; dempseyandcarroll.com