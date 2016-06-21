Emily Current and Meritt Elliott's Favorite Home Décor Pieces Can Now Be Yours

Stripes and brass and indigo, oh my! Chairish, the online marketplace for stylish vintage and pre-owned furniture, has partnered up with Emily Current and Meritt Elliott of Emily & Meritt, the designers and tastemakers who founded, then moved on from, the denim brand Current/Elliott, for a stunning curated sale. The collection, available now, features over 100 home items that the pair chose to represent their taste and aesthetic. Their picks start at $22 and are packed with animal objet d'art, graphic rugs, and typographical art.

Courtesy

The duo chose accents that evoke American charm and youthful curiosity, and each item has it's own story to tell. In addition to this, and their new label The Great, Current and Elliott also style celebrities like Emma Roberts and Jessica Alba for red carpet events, and create the beautifully whimsical Emily & Meritt collection for PB Teen, where you'll find polka dot shams and cat-inspired loungewear.

Courtesy

The two gravitate toward classic items that have an unexpected element to them. You'll see this in the quirky apple catchall cherry board with miniature bowtie, and the brass top hat bottle opener. They also love a good animal figurine, noting that cute creatures always evoke a smile. We don't know about you, but we have our screens (and wallets) ready.