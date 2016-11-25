We Tested 7 Direct-to-Consumer Mattresses & Here's What Went Down

“I’ve gone through a few mattress changes in my lifetime, from spring to foam and foam to foam to foam, and this was the easiest one for my body to adjust to—and that’s saying a lot since I’m currently seven months pregnant! The one upgrade we opted for was the cooling layer, which is a super thin textured layer that keeps your body from overheating. My husband is an extremely hot sleeper—more often than not he just sleeps covered with a flat sheet while I cocoon myself in a down blanket—but he’s really happy that this mattress stays cool. No joke, the other morning when I asked him if he slept well, he said ‘I love his bed; I feel like I’m in a hotel.’ The delivery was standard, via UPS, and the mattress arrived rolled up in a box as expected and inflated to its true size quickly. I find that, with a lot of these mattresses that come vacuum-packed in a box, there is a strong scent that comes with it, but this one was by far the mildest. I probably could have slept on it the same day I received it, but I let it air out for two days just to be extra cautious. The firmness is also great. We opted for the more firm version so that I wasn’t sinking too far into it, but the firm and soft versions are actually not drastically different. In the end, both me and my husband love it. If you’re the type of person who wakes up sweaty in the middle of the night, then this mattres is definitely for you.” —Anne Vorrasi, Lifestyle Director

Starting at $399; cocoonbysealy.com