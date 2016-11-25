We Tested 7 Direct-to-Consumer Mattresses & Here's What Went Down

A mattress may be the last thing you consider when decorating a home, but it’s arguably the most important. After all, on average, we spend one-third of our lives sleeping. Thankfully, now you can save yourself the legwork of sampling countless models and order one online—often for less than you would pay in-store. If you’re currently on the hunt for a new mattress, we put seven of the best ones on the market to the test. Here, our praises, criticisms, and takeaways.
-
1. HYPHEN
“My Hyphen mattress arrived at my front door as scheduled. Living in a small studio apartment, I was admittedly a bit worried about having enough room to unpack it, but their website has a very useful GIF tutorial which shows you exactly how to open the box, unseal the plastic, and let the mattress unfold. After removing my old mattress (a spring box with a really uncomfortable hollow in the center) and following all of the directions, I was shocked to discover that I received a twin by mistake. I was already dreading putting it back into the box for an exchange, but lo and behold, minutes later, the mattress quickly expanded not only length-wise but also width-wise and I was able to easily maneuver it onto my bed frame. I'm used to sleeping on a harder surface, but this mattress felt extremely soft to the touch. And when you lay down, your weight distributes evenly across the entire length of the mattress and it provides the best kind of support—not too soft and not too hard. I’m a stomach and side sleeper, and it works perfectly for whatever position I’m in (even if I’m sitting up to read in bed). Now, it’s such torture getting up in the morning because I’m so unbelievably comfortable. Bonus: The mattress cover is removable and washable.” —Mariya Ivankovitser, Deputy Design Director
Starting at $475; hyphensleep.com
-
2. BEDAGA
“For as long as I can remember, I’ve slept on a firm mattress and just thrown a pillow topper on it for comfort. But ever since I herniated a disc in my lower back two years ago, I’ve been contemplating switching over to better bedding—despite the fact that my far-from-designer mattress was only a few years old. This Bedaga mattress seemed like the best choice for me considering its supportive layers of nano coils, gel-infused memory foam, and high-density core. The fact that it looks nice and is made with temperature-regulating materials were major selling points, too. (Plus, a quick online scan revealed that Jason Biggs and his wife had recently curled up on a Bedaga mattress for a photo that the actor referred to as an ‘outtake from Kanye’s ‘Famous’ cover shoot’ on Instagram, which admittedly influenced my decision—perhaps more than it should have.) The delivery process was seamless: The mattress arrived in a large but easy-to-maneuver box and included simple directions for setup, as well as a large canvas storage bag that I decided to keep and use for stashing away my pillow topper. The instructions said that the mattress wouldn’t expand fully until the following day but that it was safe to be slept on shortly after setup, and because my small N.Y.C. apartment is cramped for space, I had nowhere to let it take shape other than on my bed frame. So I waited about three hours before snuggling up for my first night on my Bedaga, and it literally felt like I was sleeping on a cloud. It’s not too soft, but still supportive and comfortable. And I’ve been getting a great night’s sleep ever since.” —Samantha Simon, Assistant Editor
-
3. CASPER
“After seeing Casper’s ads plastered on the N.Y.C. subway, the brand was top-of-mind when it came time for me to get a new mattress. (I’m a sucker for good marketing.) And I’m happy to report that the product is worth the hype. For one, the delivery was seamless. I live in a non-doorman building in downtown Manhattan, but in a select few cities (including mine!), Casper offers a ‘White Glove’ delivery service where a courier brings it to you within a one-hour time window for an additional fee—and, in my case, carries it up three flights of stairs. The mattress came in a large-sized cardboard box (exact measurements were 41” x 21” x 20”—still small enough to fit in the trunk of a cab) and the setup was incredibly simple. First, I used the ‘sharp and steady’ tool that Casper supplies to unbind the mattress. Once it unfurled, it came to life within a minute. Truly jaw-dropping stuff. I used it right away—no strange odors to note—and it definitely sleeps cool, which I love, because I wrap myself up like a burrito in blankets. I will note though that it’s very soft, so if you tend to prefer a firm mattress, Casper may not be the way to go. However, like most direct-to-consumer brands, the company offers a 100-night home trial, with the option to return for a full refund at any point—they’ll even arrange a courier to pick it up for donation or recycling. Suffice it to say, I did not utilize this option, and I couldn’t be more pleased with my current sleeping situation.” —Claire Stern, Associate Editor
Starting at $500; casper.com
-
4. COCOON BY SEALY
“I’ve gone through a few mattress changes in my lifetime, from spring to foam and foam to foam to foam, and this was the easiest one for my body to adjust to—and that’s saying a lot since I’m currently seven months pregnant! The one upgrade we opted for was the cooling layer, which is a super thin textured layer that keeps your body from overheating. My husband is an extremely hot sleeper—more often than not he just sleeps covered with a flat sheet while I cocoon myself in a down blanket—but he’s really happy that this mattress stays cool. No joke, the other morning when I asked him if he slept well, he said ‘I love his bed; I feel like I’m in a hotel.’ The delivery was standard, via UPS, and the mattress arrived rolled up in a box as expected and inflated to its true size quickly. I find that, with a lot of these mattresses that come vacuum-packed in a box, there is a strong scent that comes with it, but this one was by far the mildest. I probably could have slept on it the same day I received it, but I let it air out for two days just to be extra cautious. The firmness is also great. We opted for the more firm version so that I wasn’t sinking too far into it, but the firm and soft versions are actually not drastically different. In the end, both me and my husband love it. If you’re the type of person who wakes up sweaty in the middle of the night, then this mattres is definitely for you.” —Anne Vorrasi, Lifestyle Director
Starting at $399; cocoonbysealy.com
-
5. LEESA
“I love sleep, but I recently found out that I’m a terrible sleeper (my Fitbit tells me I used to wake up or was ‘restless’ on average 20 times a night). I can’t place 100 percent of the blame on my old mattress, but it definitely contributed to the problem. It sagged in some places; coils were uncoiling—it was an overall bad situation. The Leesa mattress, by comparison, is a godsend. I’ve always been skeptical of foam mattresses because I heard that you can overheat, and they’re softer and eventually sag in the center over time (and I’m a back-sleeper, so I prefer mine to be more on the firm side). Leesa is foam, but it’s compacted in a way that ensures support and it has a trademarked ‘cooling foam’ for maximum air flow. It also has a soft chic gray covering (it’s like a pretty lacy bra in that sense—it’s hidden, but you know it’s there). What else can I tell you ... the Leesa comes in a box. The pro: It was fascinating to watch expand. The con: It has a chemical-y smell that should dissipate within the first hour, but I could smell it even a few days after. To conclude, I love my Leesa mattress. And if you’re wondering, my restlessness count is down to five a night. Yes to optimal sleep!” —Andrea Cheng, Digital Fashion News Editor
Starting at $525; leesa.com
-
6. SAPIRA
“The Sapira delivery was super simple. It arrived in a box and easily sprung out when opened. It was great to have it delivered right to my door without having to wait for it, like with traditional mattresses. The bed was super soft and comfy and I’m definitely happy that I upgraded from my old version, which was more firm. As a recent parent to a newborn, I’m lucky if I get a two-hour window of sleep, so I’ll take all the help I get to conk out quickly. This definitely helped.” —Sheryl George, Beauty Editor
Starting at $925; sapirasleep.com
-
7. TUFT & NEEDLE
“Tuft & Needle was founded on the idea of making mattress shopping really simple and super affordable. Overall, I was pleasantly surprised by how seamless and affordable the whole process was. My mattress arrived within four days of placing my order and shipping was free—the grand total for a queen size mattress was $600 (a steal compared to the big box retailers, thanks to Tuft & Needle’s direct-to-consumer model). Since they ship across the country, the mattresses arrive vacuum-sealed in a compact box, and you don’t have to be home to receive the delivery either. The box is easy to maneuver and fairly lightweight, which is perfect for getting into apartments or fitting through small hallways and narrow doors. For reference, my 5’2” frame managed to heave it off my doorstep, up a few steps, and into my bedroom without any help. As far as comfort is concerned, the Tuft & Needle mattresses definitely falls on the firmer side of the spectrum, which I personally like, but if you’re used to a softer mattress or a pillow top, then this might not be the brand for you. However, there’s a 100-night trial period, so if you don’t totally love it after three months, you’ll get a full refund.” —Christina Shanahan, Senior Editor
Starting at $350; tuftandneedle.com