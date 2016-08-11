6 InStyle Editors Reveal the Kitchen Gadget They Can’t Live Without

We at InStyle love a good gadget—especially one that can save you time (and your sanity) in the kitchen. Below, six insanely useful tools that our cooking-savvy editors depend on the most when they’re slicing a vegetable, pouring a glass of wine, or whipping up an impromptu meal for their kids.
1. WILLIAMS-SONOMA LEMON PRESS
“When my husband moved into my house, he came with a handful of kitchen gadgets including this lemon press. I thought it was a waste of space and tried to ditch it early on, but I now realize that it’s a total game-changer when it comes to juicing, making salad dressings, and mixing up cocktails—all of which are done regularly at our house. I especially love that it catches the seeds, which a fork or a simple reamer can’t do.”
—Anne Vorrasi, Lifestyle Editor
Williams-Sonoma, $13; williams-sonoma.com
2. Microplane 38004 Professional Series Fine Grater
“I use it for lemons, limes, ginger, and we even use it to make super tasty nachos with a thin layer of finely ground cheddar.”
—Rina Stone, Creative Director
Microplane, $17; amazon.com
3. PADERNO SPIRALIZER
“I bought this 1.) because I try not to eat gluten or tons of carbs and 2.) it is a very interactive and engaging gadget for kids. My daughter loves cranking out the zucchini noodles (“zoodles”) and can barely tell the difference in taste from real pasta. I use this at least 2-3 times per week on everything from beets and summer squash to carrots and kohlrabi.”
—Amy Synnott, Executive Editor
Paderno, $50; williams-sonoma.com
4. Nutri Ninja Auto-iQ Compact System 6-Speed Blender
“I’d be lost without my Nutri Ninja Auto-iQ. I have a teeny-tiny kitchen, so having one single device that blends, chops, and purees—and does it well—is huge.”
—Sydney Mondry, InStyle.com Lifestyle Writer
Nutri Ninja, $160; bestbuy.com
5. Coravin Model 2 Elite Wine System
“This genius device has forever changed the way I drink wine. It lets you pour a glass without ever opening the bottle—just pierce the needle through the cork, pressurize, and pour. When you remove the needle, the cork magically reseals itself. A bottle can last for months and never go bad!”
—Claire Stern, Associate Editor
Coravin, $350; surlatable.com
6. KYOCERA CERAMIC SLICING KNIFE
“This ceramic knife is life-changing. It cuts through everything (especially tomatoes) effortlessly. I use it on anything now—it is so effective and easy to handle, especially this smaller size style.”
—Joanna Bober, Lifestyle Director
Kyocera, $40; amazon.com