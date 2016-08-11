6 InStyle Editors Reveal the Kitchen Gadget They Can’t Live Without

“When my husband moved into my house, he came with a handful of kitchen gadgets including this lemon press. I thought it was a waste of space and tried to ditch it early on, but I now realize that it’s a total game-changer when it comes to juicing, making salad dressings, and mixing up cocktails—all of which are done regularly at our house. I especially love that it catches the seeds, which a fork or a simple reamer can’t do.”

—Anne Vorrasi, Lifestyle Editor

Williams-Sonoma, $13; williams-sonoma.com