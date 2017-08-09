Dormify Is Here to Help You Design Your Dream Dorm

Jane Asher
Aug 09, 2017 @ 10:45 am

For the under-22 set (and their parents), August is often a one-track-mind month—think countless trips to Staples, scoping out this year's hottest new backpacks, and packing what feels like your entire life for another year of college. College prep stress is real, especially for freshmen about to enter the great unknown, some moving out for the first time. But thanks to Dormify, a one-stop-shop for fashion-minded small-space decorating, you can rest assured that designing your dorm room is one thing you won't need to stress over.

Founded by mother-daughter-duo Karen and Amanda Zuckerman, Dormify offers adorable and chic throw pillowsbedding, wall posterscloset organization, and desk décor galore that can turn a drab space into the dorm room of your dreams. You can shop by item or collection on the company's website, but if the online experience feels overwhelming, never fear—Dormify's got you there as well with in-person consultations. 

Courtesy Dormify

The curated, one-on-one design sessions are held by appointment with Dormify stylists (among them co-founder Amanda Zuckerman) at its N.Y.C. showroom, where you'll collaborate to choose a color scheme or theme and design a room that's 100% you. "The big advantage is that you’ll get to see and touch all your favorite pieces in person and really get to work with the products hands on," Dormify CPO Stephanie Kimel told InStyle. "Your stylist will help you order any pieces you love straight from our website."

Courtesy Dormify

If you book an appointment, prepare to spend about an hour in the showroom so that every detail is ironed out and ready to go by move-in day, Kimel advises. Oh, and did we mention the stylist sessions are free, and clients get a discount on purchases made at the showroom? I believe "jackpot" is the term you're looking for.

Courtesy Dormify

Personal attention is key to the Dormify mentality: "For each appointment, we turn over the showroom to fit your style, taste, and preferences so that when you come in, you're walking into this customized experience," says Kimel. "Through[out] the appointment, we'll switch out the bedding or pillows and change up the wall art based on our conversation."

Courtesy Dormify

RELATED: These Cool Planners Will Help You Get Organized Just in Time for Back-to-School

Head over to Dormify.com to book your appointment, and design your dream dorm.

Show Transcript

Coinage. Life well spent. Presented by GEICO. It's time to leave the nest. You'll need some swag to make that new college space all yours. Here are seven dorm necessities that you didn't know you needed. Wake up to this awesome alarm clock found on Amazon for $35. It's also a Bluetooth speaker and a multicolor lamp. It will give your room a great feel for whatever mood you're in. Cocoon yourself in a warm and cozy hoodie pillow made of comfy jersey material. It comes in red, black, and gray. Use the headphone portal to listen to your tunes, or make a phone call. Hood up and relax for $24.95 on Dormify. With this nifty ottoman, you'll have extra storage and an extra seat in your home. Bed Bath & Beyond has them in a few different designs to fit your style. The cost is only $19.99. Keep your accessories in order with none other than a little black dress. You'll have tons of storage with this easy-to-hang jewelry organizer. It's $20 on Dormify. Organize your books, school supplies, or snacks with these Origami steel storage racks. The 2-pack comes in 11 different colors. Detachable wheels make it easy to move. They're on HSN for $124.95, or you can make four payments of $31.24. Keep your dorm decor playful and bright, with these pineapple stream lights from Dormify. They're 9.8 feet long and are powered by two double AA batteries. It will feel like by a beach party for only $25. Take a break from studying with this magnetic dart board. It comes with six magnetic darts in two sets of colors. Get the game for just 15 bucks on Dormify. [SOUND] Coinage. Life well spent. Presented by Geico.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!