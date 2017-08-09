Dormify Is Here to Help You Design Your Dream Dorm

For the under-22 set (and their parents), August is often a one-track-mind month—think countless trips to Staples, scoping out this year's hottest new backpacks, and packing what feels like your entire life for another year of college. College prep stress is real, especially for freshmen about to enter the great unknown, some moving out for the first time. But thanks to Dormify, a one-stop-shop for fashion-minded small-space decorating, you can rest assured that designing your dorm room is one thing you won't need to stress over.

Founded by mother-daughter-duo Karen and Amanda Zuckerman, Dormify offers adorable and chic throw pillows, bedding, wall posters, closet organization, and desk décor galore that can turn a drab space into the dorm room of your dreams. You can shop by item or collection on the company's website, but if the online experience feels overwhelming, never fear—Dormify's got you there as well with in-person consultations.

Courtesy Dormify

The curated, one-on-one design sessions are held by appointment with Dormify stylists (among them co-founder Amanda Zuckerman) at its N.Y.C. showroom, where you'll collaborate to choose a color scheme or theme and design a room that's 100% you. "The big advantage is that you’ll get to see and touch all your favorite pieces in person and really get to work with the products hands on," Dormify CPO Stephanie Kimel told InStyle. "Your stylist will help you order any pieces you love straight from our website."

Courtesy Dormify

If you book an appointment, prepare to spend about an hour in the showroom so that every detail is ironed out and ready to go by move-in day, Kimel advises. Oh, and did we mention the stylist sessions are free, and clients get a discount on purchases made at the showroom? I believe "jackpot" is the term you're looking for.

Courtesy Dormify

Personal attention is key to the Dormify mentality: "For each appointment, we turn over the showroom to fit your style, taste, and preferences so that when you come in, you're walking into this customized experience," says Kimel. "Through[out] the appointment, we'll switch out the bedding or pillows and change up the wall art based on our conversation."

Courtesy Dormify

RELATED: These Cool Planners Will Help You Get Organized Just in Time for Back-to-School

Head over to Dormify.com to book your appointment, and design your dream dorm.