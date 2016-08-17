7 Dorm Room Essentials You Can't Move to College Without

Ah, the dorm room. The four walls behind which you will retreat when the experiences of college, both amazing and stressful, become just a little too much. Although the amenities of the space you’ll call home for at least a semester of school are sparse (the standard dorm room comes equipped with a twin bed, a desk, chair, and closet), there are certainly ways to spruce up the place a bit and make it feel more like home. And that starts with some basic necessities.

We understand wanting to really go all out on your dorm room—in fact, we encourage a personal decorative touch—but there are some absolute must-haves that belong in every college space. Keep scrolling for a quick list of things to definitely grab before move-in day.