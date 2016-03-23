9 Ways to Pamper Your Pooch for National Puppy Day

If you’re like every other proud dog-parent who fawns over your four-legged bestie on a regular basis and spoils them rotten with homemade meals and innumerable belly rubs, every day is National Puppy Day. But we bet that won’t stop you from taking a few extra moments today to celebrate your furry friend and give ‘em a little extra TLC. If you need some inspiration, here’s a roundup of fun finds that will thrill your canine, and give humans some laughs too—happiness all around.
1. Hand Knit Apple
This adorable knitted apple doesn’t give Fido the same vitamins that a real one would, but it does offer a healthy dose of fun.
$10; wareofthedog.com
2. Busy Bee Dog Toy Set
Appropriately named the “Busy Bee Toy set,” this toy is a perfect gift for an energetic pooch.
$24; waggo.com
3. Boat Show Canvas Toy
We’ve never met a growing pup who couldn’t resist the chewy temptations of Mom and Dad’s favorite shoes. The beauty of these plush-filled kicks is that their destruction won’t result in a time out.
Starting at $12 each; harrybarker.com
4. Zippy Paws Strawberry Donutz Plush Toy
Take a cue from dog lover Lena Dunham and pamper your friend with a freshly baked—or stitched—donut.
$4; dogsupplies.com
5. Koko Chewnel Perfume Plush Dog Toy
No one can resist a bottle of Chewnel—not even your darling pup. Get this stuffed bottle for your mini-me, and a real one for yourself.
$12; jet.com
6. Oscar Newman Birthday Surprise Cake Doy Toy Set
Stash this birthday cake full of toys for your growing canine’s next birthday bash.
$50; wfieldsforpets.com
7. Pizza Dog Toy
Do not give your dog pizza unless it’s this adorable deep-dish slice.
$14; etsy.com
8. Rubber Stick Dog Toy Blue
This bright rubber toy is about to be your pup’s new favorite stick, and is less likely to get lost in the woods.
$10; mungoandmaud.com
9. Carnival Pet Tent Dog Bed
We can only image how fun Fido’s dreams will be sleeping in this carnival-themed tent. Now where do we find an adult-sized one for our office?
$75; gwlittle.com