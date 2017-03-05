5 Direct-to-Consumer Bedding Brands Guaranteed to Up Your Sleep Game

Let's face it: Wandering around the bedding section of a department store is crazy overwhelming. It's hard to tell what's worth the money (why are some linens are so damn expensive?) and hard to get sheets that feel worth sleeping in without spending a full week's paycheck. Luckily, tons of bedding companies have launched by people who, like us, wanted affordable, cozy pieces made of premium materials, without a premium price point. Enter the direct-to-consumer model, where the product goes straight from the makers to the consumers, passing along the savings to us. Here, five of our favorite (read: incredibly soft) sheet sets and bedding accoutrements.
1. HILL HOUSE HOME
Founder (and major New York socialite) Nell Diamond launched her line of chic sheets in 2016 to find sumptuous linens without the killer price tag. Hill House's items are tailored to perfection, featuring colorful piping on pillow edges and duvets that give your bed an ultra-polished look. Our favorite component, though, might be the "move-in day box," which comes with two pillowcases, two inserts, a duvet cover with insert and fitted sheet to give you everything you need for a well-rested night, right away.
Available at Hill House Home | From $150
2. BROOKLINEN
Brooklinen's crisp percale and silky sateen sheets were born out of the difficulties founders Rich and Vicki Fulop had finding luxe, affordable bedding. They launched their own line of sheets, comforters and pillows in 2014 (on Kickstarter, no less) to solve this problem. Their sheets simple and classic, coming in neutrals, navy and simple patterns like dots and stripes. They're made using long-staple cotton (for extra softness) and are woven in 270- to 480-thread count. Plus, they're Oeko-Tex certified (aka chemical-free), so you can take major comfort in all of their wares.
Available at Brooklinen | From $164
3. PARACHUTE HOME
Founder and CEO Ariel Kaye has a similar launch story to Brooklinen, in that she had her best night of sleep ever in luxury sheets at an Amalfi Coast resort, only to find she couldn't actually buy a similar set for herself without spending an arm and a leg. She started Parachute Home in 2014, noting that we spend one-third of our lives in bed, so why not make that portion the best it can be? Today, Parachute has tons of home options (and a hotel), from bedding to bath items and décor, all made by generations of experts in Portugal and Italy. Plus, you can feel good about buying them because Parachute partners with Nothing but Nets, an organization providing safe sleep to those in need. Now that's a good night's sleep.
Available at Parachute Home | From $89
4. Boll & Branch
After questioning the quality and origin of in-store bedding (and not being able to find legit answers), Scott and Missy Tannen decided to try their hand at traceable, responsibly made bed linens. They work directly with cotton farmers to control their entire supply chain, making them a truly fair-trade home brand. Their bedding (which also comes in kids sets and crib sheets) is 100 percent organic, made of 300-thread count long-staple cotton. And in case you're looking to outfit your whole home, they also make towels, blankets, and knits, following these same production principles.
Available at Boll & Branch | From $200
5. CRANE & CANOPY
Founder and CEO Karin Sun launched Crane & Canopy in 2012 after decorating her first home. She wanted all designer linens, but found that there was a major market gap for reasonably priced, rich-feeling pieces. Their sheets come in tons of bold colors and fun patterns with ornate embroidered finishes (and they also have décor and bath products). Their signature piece, however, is their Nova duvet, which makes it easy to get the comforter into the duvet cover (which we find practically impossible) and helps you to take 80 percent less time to make your bed. We'll be buying this STAT.
Available at Crane & Canopy | From $30