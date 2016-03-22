This Home Office Makeover Will Leave You Breathless

With over a million subscribers to her YouTube channel, where she posts makeup tutorials, L.A.-based vlogger Desi Perkins is used to rolling out hit after hit to her more than 1.7 million subscribers. Her latest stunner though, is not a video on the art of contouring or creating the perfect smoky eye—its her newly revamped home office in her Manhattan Beach, Calif., abode.

When Perkins was finally ready to transform the underutilized room, she enlisted the experts at Laurel and Wolf, a virtual decorating service that helps clients design their space by creating mood boards and floor plans based on their aesthetic and inspiration images. Along with L&W, Perkins created a workspace where she could do everything her job requires: film videos, take meetings, and even unwind with a glass of wine. Check out the stunning transformation below.

RELATED: Peek Inside Kaley Cuoco's Newly Revamped Guest Bedroom