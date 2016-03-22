This Home Office Makeover Will Leave You Breathless

With over a million subscribers to her YouTube channel, where she posts makeup tutorials, L.A.-based vlogger Desi Perkins is used to rolling out hit after hit to her more than 1.7 million subscribers. Her latest stunner though, is not a video on the art of contouring or creating the perfect smoky eye—its her newly revamped home office in her Manhattan Beach, Calif., abode.
When Perkins was finally ready to transform the underutilized room, she enlisted the experts at Laurel and Wolf, a virtual decorating service that helps clients design their space by creating mood boards and floor plans based on their aesthetic and inspiration images. Along with L&W, Perkins created a workspace where she could do everything her job requires: film videos, take meetings, and even unwind with a glass of wine. Check out the stunning transformation below.
1. The Work Area Before
The room started out as a long, empty rectangle that Perkins was set on dividing in half, with the fireplace as the dividing line. On this side, Perkins hoped to create a more formal “work” area where she could sit at a desk.
2. The Sitting Area Before
On this side, Perkins envisioned an area that would work for both meetings and lounging.
3. The Office
In the official "office" area, Perkins chose to use one of her favorite color combinations: black, gold, and white. A dark, inky accent wall is the perfect backdrop to make colorful and gilded accents—like the framed artwork and table lamps—pop.
4. Chic Storage
The wood tiled buffet ($1,200; westelm.com) fits the neutral color scheme and provides plenty of storage for her makeup stash and office supplies.
5. Green Living
How happy does this tree look in the light-filled room? Introducing a plant into your work area (or any room) is an easy way to add some life to your space and ensures that you're getting some clean air. Here are easy-to-maintain options.
6. Airy Desk
With its clear surface and lean legs, the desk ($1,500; mgbwhome.com) almost disappears but is actually larger than it looks. This is a good thing for Perkins, who wanted the room to feel airy, but needed a place to lay out all the products she is constantly testing.
7. Elevated Conference Room
In the lounging area, affordable small stools ($80; worldmarket.com) and poufs ($150; worldmarket.com) provide extra seating options without taking up too much real estate. Positioned right next to the functioning fireplace, the white and gold arm chair is an ideal perch to curl up with a book ($800; zgallerie.com).
8. Editing Room
For Perkins, who often likes to lie down to edit her videos, a comfy sofa she could sprawl out on was essential. She chose this tufted option from Z Gallerie ($1,500; zgallerie.com).
9. Virtual Reality
Want more details of Perkins’s space? Check out her video tour.