Organic Bedding Brand Coyuchi Launches a Super-Stylish Line for Babies and Kids

Kids bedding just got a whole lot chicer. The organic textile mavens at Coyuchi have set their sights on a much tinier audience with Little Coyuchi a new luxe line of natural bed, bath, and gift items for babies and kids. The 100-plus-piece collection includes everything from crib skirts to pleated shams, and gives parents (or doting friends and family) everything they need to create a sophisticated, eco-conscious sleep space for their little ones.

Courtesy Coyuchi

Just like in its adult line, organic cotton and European fabrics are at the core of this super-comfy capsule. Materials are sustainably sourced and free of toxic dyes or bleaches, which are healthier for babies and, of course, us too. Another benefit? The natural fibers feel totally amazing—if you haven't felt them yet yourself, trust us on this one.

Courtesy Coyuchi

And while we love how soft and safe the line is, we can’t get enough of the cute patterns. For infants and toddlers, there are teeny beach houses, pink rabbits and petite hedgehogs that look like abstract polka dots from afar. Older kids get refined, but still whimsical, designs like sand dollars, watercolor brush strokes and sweet stripes.

Courtesy

Whatever you choose—from charming changing pads ($48; coyuchi.com) to adorable hooded towels with ears ($88; coyuchi.com) and plush bibs that double as burp cloths ($38; coyuchi.com)—we’re betting you’ll be everyone's favorite for being fashion-forward and functional in your design choices.