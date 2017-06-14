This Might Be The Most Unexpected Subscription Service Yet

From Swingles Swag box for single ladies to CatLadyBox for those who treasure the love of tiny feline above all, we were sure that the subscription box industry had tapped every market already. And then we heard about the new service from Coyuchi (the organic bedding and textiles brand) and realized that there was a totally untapped market: towels and bedding.

Through their Coyuchi For Life subscription, customers can order organic bed sheets or towels (or both!) and have them delivered to their front door not on a monthly basis (that would be excessive), but in 6, 12, or 24 month intervals. That might seem like a lot of cotton especially if you’re opting for a new set every 6 months, but of course the eco-conscious company doesn’t expect you to toss your linens and contribute to the already 10 million tons of used textiles that end up in landfills each year. No, they will send you an envelope to return all the used linens so that you can swap them for new ones.

Towels just start at $5/month and Sheets and duvets start at $7 a month—that’s a small price to pay to never have to worry about mildewy bath towels and dingy white sheets ever again.