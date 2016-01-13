A home flood ended up being a blessing in disguise for actress Christina Applegate.
The Anchorman star loved almost everything about her abode—except the kitchen, which hadn’t been redone since the house was built in 1985. Applegate went so far as to deem it “the ugliest kitchen.” Despite the harsh description, an update seemed too huge of undertaking. And then Applegate’s floors were ruined after a flood, forcing her to rip up the flooring and finally confront that "god awful" kitchen.
The mother of 4-year-old Sadie Grace teamed up with online interior design firm Laurel & Wolf to tackle the renovation, and we've got your look at the gorgeous results, plus a peek inside other areas of Applegate's home that also got a sprucing up.
1. The Kitchen: Before (Top) and After (Below)
“I love cooking here!" Applegate says. "That’s been the best.”
2. The Banquette: Before (Left) and After (Right)
"It’s so much nicer, so much more comfortable," says Applegate. "We have this nice tufted banquette...it feels like it’s a place now where we can celebrate as opposed to a place that we want to get out of as fast as possible."
3. The Heart of the Home
"It’s bright and open, and the use of space is just amazing to me."
4. A Fresh Start
“I had a pretty clear idea of what I wanted the kitchen to feel like and look like, [but] executing that is obviously not my forte," says Applegate. "So it was nice to have someone to do the work for me...it ended up being really easy and the communication between everyone was great."
5. The Powder Room
White orchids make a powder room feel elegant and fresh.
6. The Mudroom
"Before, you’d come into the foyer, and it was just shoes everywhere and it was awful," says Applegate. "So now people can go into the mudroom and sit on a beautiful bench...I’m so happy about that, it’s just clean."
7. The Bar
A simple set of built-in shelves becomes a chic storage unit for books and wine glasses alike.
8. The Laundry Room
Even the laundry room received a posh update, thanks to these black-and-white prints and a cute potted plant.