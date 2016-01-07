The only thing harder than rolling out of our cozy beds on chilly winter mornings is that first step onto a cold, carpet-less floor. A strategically placed rug can keep our toes from freezing off, and can instantly change the whole look of a room. Below are five under $250 that'll spruce up your abode for the new year.
-
1. Ground Control Jute Rug
The graphic plus signs on this hand-braided rug make it an ideal statement piece for a bedroom, living room, or even dining room.
$249; cb2.com
-
2. Zebra Ibiza Rug
This bold, reversible rug is an easy way to dramatically enhance your space.
$170; luluandgeorgia.com
-
3. Eivor Cirkel
The thick material of this modern printed rug effectively dampens noise, making it the perfect addition to a shared home.
$149; ikea.com
-
4. Tochi Rug
The robin egg blue color of this durable flatweave rug is just the shade to perk up your room during the dark days of winter.
$229; crateandbarrel.com
-
5. Fair Isle Cotton Woven Rug
This poppy, handmade rug is the ultimate winter blues buster. Lay it in your workspace to energize the atmosphere.