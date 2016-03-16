Aren't These the Chicest Paper Plates You've Ever Seen?

Without a doubt, one of the most stressful parts of hosting is the cleanup. Sure, you could use disposable products to save time, but white paper plates don’t necessarily go with fancy finger foods and festive décor. Enter Cheeky, a paper products company with serious style and an honorable mission. With each purchase of these funky plates, cups, and napkins, Cheeky donates one meal to someone in need in the United States.
Cheeky recently partnered with designlovefest, an über-popular lifestyle blog run by art director Bri Emery, to create the cutest party products we've seen yet. “I love the fact that Cheeky is providing people with a design-centric product while helping people in need,” Emery says. “Hunger in America is a topic that needs more awareness, so I’m thrilled to be a part of such a great cause while offering a line that adds some fun to people’s lives.”
RELATED: 3 Tips for Plating Like Picasso
The collection officially launched in Target stores and online at the end of February, but the full line will be available March 28. Keep scrolling for a look at the adorable goods.
-
1. Splatter Plate
The 9-inch Splatter Plate (center), is "the coolest plate we've created thus far," says Cheeky's CEO and founder PJ Brice. This particular piece will be available March 28, but until then you can shop the rest of the plate collection here ($4 for a set of 44).
-
2. Cheers Cup
Toast to good friends and good style with this festive design.
$4 for 24; target.com
-
3. Good Vibes Plate
The fuchsia and teal combo on these cheery plates is perfect for springtime get-togethers.
$4 for 44; target.com
-
4. Black and White Motif
Go bold with these chic patterned products.
Black Polka Dot Edge Plate, $4 for 44; target.com
Black Split Diamond Plate, $4 for 44; target.com
-
5. Yay! Cup Set
This enthusiastic set—complete with cups, sleeves, and lids—is made for brunch soirées, and is one of Emery's favorite pieces from the collection.
$4 for 10; target.com
-
6. Plates in Action
Seriously, have cupcakes ever looked cuter?