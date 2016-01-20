7 Stunning Light Fixtures That'll Brighten Up Any Room

Looking for quick way to zhoosh up your interiors for the New Year? You're in luck. Now more than ever, innovative, room-changing lamp choices abound that are capable of breathing new life into any space, with minimal effort. Below, seven fresh designs that we’re certain you’ll flip a switch for—pun intended.
3. FOLLOWME PORTABLE TABLE LAMP
The smooth oak handle and dimming function on this wireless lamp make it handy for a range of scenarios—from outdoor exploring to bedside reading.
Available at Lumens.com | $245
4. ARTEMIDE NULL VECTOR TABLE LAMP
Lacy, punctured lines on the metal frame of this angular lamp cast a dappled light, while a frosted plastic cap at the shade’s base softens any bulb glare.
Available at Lumens.com | $435
6. TOBY SANDERS PRISM LIGHT
When it’s turned off, this iridescent, silvery hanging shade subtly twinkles. When it’s on, it glows like a psychedelic light box.
Available at MoMA Store | $56
7. COLOR CORD STEEL SHADE AND CORD
Select from nine pendant styles in a variety of tones, along with 27 wire options in vibrant solids, stripes, and even houndstooth—then mix ’n’ match as you please.
Available at Color Cord | From $90