11 Spooky-Chic Halloween Décor Ideas Under $20

Jazzing up your home for the scariest day of the year is not an easy feat. It’s not only challenging to pick out unique decorations, but it can also get super costly pretty quickly. But not to worry, we’ve got you covered. From festive dishes to store your favorite sweets to eerie—and easy!—DIY decorating kits, we rounded up some of the most fun, chic, and of course, frightening items to get your home ready for Halloween—all under $20.
VIDEO: Halloween Spiderweb Decoration
Scroll down to see some affordable and festive Halloween decorating picks.
1. Skull Candle
Set an eerie mood by lighting this metallic skull candle. To make things even spookier, the candle melts down.
$10
2. Spider Web Table Topper
Your dinner guests just might get caught up in this chic table topper. It’s also super easy to wash any spills or messes off these place mats.
$10
3. Pumpkin Baker
Serve a delicious dinner in this festive pumpkin baker. Regardless of the dish you cook, your guests will be impressed by the beautiful presentation.
$15
4. Ghoul Napkins
These ghost napkins are the icing on the cake to your stunning dinner table.
$8
5. Flower Arrangements
Create a fun DIY centerpiece by spray-painting branches you find outdoors jet black, pairing them with white flowers, and placing them in a homemade black vase. Head to One Charming Party for more info on how to create these spooky-chic arrangements.
6. Crow Feet Candy Bowl
Kids will love picking their favorite sweet treats out of this creepy candy bowl. The tall feet stand is also perfect for placing outside to scare the trick-or-treaters.
$15
7. Branch Wreath
Decorate your front door with this eerie branch wreath with berries to frighten trick-or-treaters. Or, hang it above your mantle to give your home a spooky touch.
$20
8. Ruby Slipper Cupcakes
Treat yourself to these witch-inspired yummy cupcakes, which could be perfectly assorted on a cake plate as a pretty table centerpiece. Head to One Charming Party for the full how-to.
9. Glowy String Lights
String lights aren’t just for dorm room decor—these twinkle lights are simple, elegant, and battery-operated, so you can light up the inside or outside of your home with a pretty orange glow.
$13
10. Skull Cookie Jar
Skip the classic jack-o-lantern candy bowl and opt for this exquisite gold ceramic skull for storing your tasty Halloween treats.
$10
11. Glitter Chandelier Kit
Transform your home into a chilling haunted house with these jazzy glitter decorations. The chandelier kit comes with 17 cutout pieces sure to add a creepy ambiance.
$8