9 Desktop Calendars for 2016 That Are Actually Chic

The organization freaks among us love the prospect of a new year, not because its a chance to clean out closets or revamp gym routines, but because its an excuse to buy a beautiful new desktop calendar. We’ve rounded up an array that will not only freshen up your space but also bring an onslaught of #officeenvy, whether you’re a stay-at-home mom who tackles paperwork from a corner in the kitchen, a working gal who clocks in regular hours in a downtown skyscraper, or both!
1. Super Sophisticated
As luxurious as they come, Bell’invito's set of ultra-thick cards and a brass stand will really show ‘em who’s boss.
Bell'Invito Couture | $145
2. Hand-painted
We can’t get enough of Anna Bond’s enchanting illustrations. Her destination themed calendar is dreamy to look at and will get you dreaming of your next vacation getaway.
Rifle Paper | $16
3. Dotted, Spotted
Bluesky's adorable deskpad allows you to jot down important deadlines and keep them in plain sight. Plus, it doubles as a mouse pad.
Bluesky | $15
4. Bold Statement
Want some serious eye candy? These super-cool graphics from Ferme A Papier by Cat Seto ought to do the trick.
Ferme a Papier | $28
5. Cute as a Button
At only $5, Kikki.K's adorable mini cal offers a new mantra to follow each month, so you can ditch that expensive life coach.
Kikki.K | $5
6. Bright and Letterpressed
Sometimes a fluorescent pop of color is all you need to combat that late afternoon funk, and this colorful bundle from Sesame Letterpress is giving off some seriously good vibes.
Sesame Letterpress | $20
7. Gold n' Gilded
This Kate Spade set will add a bit of glam to your space and give you some good advice like, “lose track of time in the local book shop.”
Kate Spade | $20
8. Fashion Forward
Sketched by the French illustrator, photographer, and blogger, Garance Doré, this beauty is a must for any fashionista.
Garance Dore | $16
