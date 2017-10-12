7 Chefs Share the Kitchen Gadgets They Can't Live Without

If you’ve never been inside a chef’s kitchen, you can probably surmise that it’s teeming with top-notch gadgetry and shiny appliances. For the rest of us—especially those of us in cities saddled with limited counter space—not so much. But making the most of what you’ve got is the key to getting your creative culinary juices flowing. Ahead of this year’s New York City Wine & Food Festival, which kicks off today, we asked top chefs like Giada De Laurentiis, Gabriel Kreuther, Wolfgang Puck, and more to share the tools they keep on-hand to maximize their meals. Check them out below.
1. CHEF'S KNIFE
“Although it’s not a gadget per se, I’m currently obsessed with my chef’s knife from my new cookware collection. Precision is so important when you’re chopping your vegetables and protein, so that everything cooks evenly. It can alter the texture and the flavor. A good quality knife is often underrated, but so important!” —Ayesha Curry
Target | $30
2. CUTTING BOARD
“I’m a big believer in a large cutting board. Even if you have no counter space, put it over your sink and you have a new counter. Most people who live in New York City can relate to this tip.” —Rachael Ray
Blackcreek Mercantile and Trading Co. | $235
3. MINI RUBBER SPATULA
“I can’t live without a mini rubber spatula. It’s amazing for getting into any small jar or bowl and making sure to not waste a drop, be it soup, whipped cream, eggs or jam.” —Gail Simmons
Chef'n | $5
4. WOODEN SPOON
“I love wooden spoons. They’re perfect for everything!” —Giada De Laurentiis
Sur La Table | From $9
5. SPIRALIZER
“Lately, our family has been using an at-home spiralizer. We’re always trying to get my two young boys to eat more vegetables and the spiralizer has been a great help. Oftentimes they will help me in the kitchen and we’ll make veggie noodles with different squashes that are in season. They are a great addition to a fresh piece of fish or roast chicken.” —Wolfgang Puck
Paderno | $50
6. PEELER
“You can set this peeler to peel very thinly and it’s a great way to do zests without any white part on the skin. When there is a lot to do, you save an amazing amount of time.” —Gabriel Kreuther
Victorinox | $11
7. PANS
“Pans from All-Clad. I don’t need a lot of fancy equipment at home—it’s all about the basics.” —Missy Robbins
All-Clad | From $120