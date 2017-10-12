7 Chefs Share the Kitchen Gadgets They Can't Live Without

If you’ve never been inside a chef’s kitchen, you can probably surmise that it’s teeming with top-notch gadgetry and shiny appliances. For the rest of us—especially those of us in cities saddled with limited counter space—not so much. But making the most of what you’ve got is the key to getting your creative culinary juices flowing. Ahead of this year’s New York City Wine & Food Festival, which kicks off today, we asked top chefs like Giada De Laurentiis, Gabriel Kreuther, Wolfgang Puck, and more to share the tools they keep on-hand to maximize their meals. Check them out below.