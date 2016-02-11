The only thing bigger than last weekend’s
Beyoncé concert Super Bowl Halftime Show is the gorgeous house rented by Queen B and her crew in Los Altos, Calif. The $30,000-a-night stunner, which sits on an 11-acre property and boasts a sweeping view of the San Francisco Bay Area, comes with lavish amenities like a spa, outdoor fireplace, game room, orchard, and rooftop garden.
Just how, you're likely wondering, does this mean you're just like Bey? Because she's just one of the many celebrities ditching the usual private yacht or fancy hotel in favor of an online vacation rental through sites like Airbnb. Keep scrolling to see more of Bey's famous brethren, including Gywneth Paltrow and Olivia Palermo, who also are opting to vacay in places that feel more like home.
-
1. Beyoncé
During her down time, Bey snapped a pic of her chic accommodations and shared them with her nearly 60 million Instagram followers. We seriously can't get enough of that fabulous view.
-
-
3. Gwyneth Paltrow
A few weeks ago, Paltrow (whose daughter Apple recently hit up Super Bowl 50 with Beyoncé's baby Blue Ivy) shared a stunning sunset photo on Instagram from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. She wrote: "@airbnb who knew?? Such a beautiful trip. Adiós Vallarta. Hasta la próxima!"
-
4. Joe and Nick Jonas
This fall, the brothers Jonas celebrated their "best Thanksgiving yet" with the help of an Airbnb rental in N.Y.C. Joe uploaded a sweet Instagram photo of their crew sitting around a table, and wrote: "Feeling at home in our @airbnb. Hope everyone has a great holiday!"
-
5. Mariah Carey
Songstress Mariah Carey spent some much-needed R&R at a beautiful beachside rental in Malibu, Calif. last summer. Her gorgeous Instagram shot reads, "Taking a break from #1toinfinity #beachtime @airbnb, before my concert in Israel."