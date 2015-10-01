Cabin Porn: 15 Spectacular Abodes That Will Make You Want to Move Into the Woods

If there ever was a time to take a moment to disconnect, then this hyper-speed media era must be it. And perhaps there's no better way to get back to the important stuff (or simply unplug) then taking a break with Mother Nature. (Per famous naturalist John Muir: "Keep close to Nature's heart... and break clear away, once in awhile, and climb a mountain or spend a week in the woods. Wash your spirit clean."

Co-founder of Vimeo, tech entrepreneur Zach Klein understands that need to escape more than anyone. His appreciation of meditative cabins borders on worship and you might just become a convert after paging through his new book, Cabin Porn: Inspiration for Your Quiet Place Somewhere (amazon.com, $19). Klein partnered with co-author Steven Leckart and photographer Noah Kalina to create a book filled with hundreds of examples of people who took Muir's turn of the century advice. The mountains were calling, and so they carved out a little place in nature.

PHOTOS: Peek Inside Kris Jenner's Mansion

Fair Warning Warning: @CabinPorn will make you want to ditch your apartment ASAP.

Bonus: Cabin Porn also includes fascinating interviews with some owners and builders of these beautiful homes.

PHOTOS: 15 Spectacular Cabins That WIll Make You Want to Move Into the Woods

Read on for a sneak peek of the cabin-lover opus. We dare you to pick out just one favorite.