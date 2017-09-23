Beyoncé and Jay Z Buy Gorgeous $26 Million East Hamptons Estate

It may be officially fall, but Jay Z and Beyoncé are already getting ready for next summer. According to Trulia, the couple bought a $26 million dollar house in the Hamptons, and as you might expect, it's a stunner.

The gorgeous 7-bed, 7.5-bath estate is located in East Hampton, New York, which is home to plenty of celebrities and everyone's favorite home cook, Ina Garten. Measuring in at 12,000 square feet and located adjacent to a 17-acre meadow preserve, there is definitely enough room for the couple's three kids, Blue, 5, and twin Rumi and Sir, 3 months, to play both inside the house the home and outside.

VIDEO: Beyoncé and Jay Z Dress Up as Barbie and Ken

While the size is pretty impressive, so is the architecture and its amenities. The 100-year-old house was built by well-known architect Stanford White, and over the years has been updated by previous owners, who have added luxe elements including state-of-the-art appliances, hand-milled woodwork, and marble imported from Verona, Italy.

RELATED: Beyoncé Altered Her Wedding Ring Tattoo—See What It Says Now

As it is a summer home, the property also includes an 1800-square-foot guest cottage, which is essential for visitors. For an inside look at the gorgeous home, scroll down.