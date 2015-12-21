The 5 Best Interiors We've Ever Seen on Television

One of the many reasons we love watching television is that it gives us a chance to live vicariously through someone else. For 20 to 60 minutes, we get to enjoy our favorite characters’ steamy drama (Hello, Don Draper), enviable wardrobe (Carrie Bradshaw, can we please borrow your shoes?!), and of course, perfect homes.
These abodes range from cozy, adorable apartments to massive, luxurious estates—and we want all of them. Scroll down for some of the most amazing TV homes ever.
-
1. Mad Men
The sheer size of Don Draper’s Upper East Side apartment is enough to set our hearts aflutter, but we really can’t get enough of the moody lighting and cognac details.
-
2. The Mindy Project
Mindy Lahiri’s modern, punchy N.Y.C. apartment is everything—so much so that it’s almost painful for viewers when she moves into Danny’s place (love those two together, though!). We’d kill for that gorgeous kitchen.
-
3. The Brady Bunch
Given the recent resurgence of brown fringe and flared jeans, it’s obvious that the '70s are coming back in a big way. But why should our love of the disco era be restrained to apparel? We dig the bold mix of textures (brick, stone, and plush carpeting), as well as the multiple shades of green.
-
4. Sex and the City
Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment is every single gal’s fantasy abode. Dedicated viewers may have picked up on her effortless radiator-turned-countertop, and the successful power clashing of her adorable footstool and tribal rug. But it’s Carrie’s epic closet that takes this small space to the next level.
-
5. The Royals
Still waiting on the call that you’re distantly related to the Royal Family and must move into the palace ASAP? In the meantime, you can ooh and ahh at all of the ornately embroidered curtains and plush furniture on the set of The Royals.