14 Things We're Obsessing Over from the NY NOW Gift Show

I started off this week spending two full days at the Javits Center—a huge convention center on NYC—to tour NY NOW, the biannual trade show that features bedding, tabletop, gifts, and various decorative objects for the home. For a design lover such as myself, it's hardly a chore getting a first look at all the thoughtful pieces that some of my favorite designers who I have been following for years are showing for the first time. (The most annoying thing about it all is actually getting to and from the venue). And while most years there are some obvious trends, like brass everything one season and wood the other, this show felt a little less as if the majority of vendors were chasing synchronized trends. Instead, these skilled makers seemed like they were letting themselves to do what they do best, whether it's focusing on a specific medium like resin or glass, or coming up with a seriously creative design. Below are a few of my faves from the show this year.
1. Yield
Andrew Deming and Rachel Gant behind the brand Yield won the award for “Overall Excellence” for their booth at the show. They introduced beautiful new leather bags, but their standout pieces had to be their double walled glass French presses and pour overs in clear, grey, and amber.
2. Jonathan Adler
We’re firm advocates for pampering your pooch. This chic lucite bed and food bowl from Jonathan Adler will do just that.
3. Anna Karlin
When it comes to candle holders, I’m all for simple, modular pieces that can easily maneuver around dishes at the table, or travel easily from one area of the home to another. These edgy brass pieces from Anna Karlin are so heavy, you won’t need to worry about the candles rolling around or toppling over.
4. Joe Cariati
Full of sculptural vessels that are arranged by color, Joe Cariati always has one of the most breathtaking booths. This year he introduced apothecary jars and footed bowls in a bevy of hues that add instant pizazz to your kitchen counter or bathroom.
5. Chen Chen & Kai Williams
I love that the these planters and drain plates from Chen Chen & Kai Williams are so seamlessly integrated, you would never know that the bottom piece detaches from the rest. This alleviates the headache of having mismatched plates and pots on your windowsill, or having to look at a puddle of water.
6. Pigeon Toe Ceramics
Lisa Jones has been making handmade tabletop goods behind the brand Pigeon Toe Ceramics for years. Now she is branching into lighting, using the same medium that she is so well-versed in: ceramics. These drop hanging pendants are like earrings for your room, and for easy installation, they’re available as hardware or outlet-friendly.
7. Tina Frey
If you've got one once of design enthusiasm in you, there is no way you haven't come across Tina Frey's resin pieces before at your local gift shop or favorite decor store. The resin queen creates simple home goods in a rainbow of hues, and her newest piece, these super thick serving boards, will elevate your cheeseboard—literally.
8. Palorosa
The perfect tote for everything from farmers market shopping, to beach lounging, these woven bags from Palorosa are made from Guatemala. They’ve available in an array of colors, in solids, simple patterns, and two-toned, and this is the designer’s first U.S. show. Can’t wait until they’re stocked in all our favorite shops.
9. Camino
Newcomer Camino’s booth was filled with Scandinavian-inspired goods in metallics, pastels, and woods. These candlesticks showcase the brand’s introductory color palette, and other unique pieces included oversized clocks that you could either hang on the wall or prop by a stand, and a minimalist garment rack plus mirror and catch-all tray combo that would help organize your front entryway.
11. HomArt
“May I take your coat please?” That’s what these quirky wall hooks from HomArt would say if they could talk. Let them give you a helping hand when you walk through the door.
12. The Rope Co.
The Rope Co. creates simple, eye-catching baskets, doormats, and small accessories using fishing ropes that the founders Logan and Hannah Rackliff grew up with (they come from a line of lobster fishing and rope-making). Their sturdy woven mats are ideal for high-traffic areas (and can easily be hosed down), and the colorful baskets are ideal for corralling toys.
13. Johanna Howard
All the cozy baby alpaca throws from Johanna Howard are made by ethically produced and sourced wool, and woven by artisans in Peru. These dip-dyed beauties are perfect for binge-watching or gifting.
14. Farmhouse pottery
If you love to entertain and deviled eggs are part of your hosting repertoire, you need to find yourself a good serving tray. I love that you can flip this board from Farmhouse Pottery over and use it as a standard cutting board.