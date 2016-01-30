Score a Brand New Bedding Look with these Epic Sales

What better way to head off the February blues than with a little home spruce-up? Our beds are our sanctuaries, and given how much time we spend there (or at least wish we spent there), it’s important to replace ancient or uncomfy linens with a fresh, chic set—preferably one with a discounted price. Below, a list of epic bedding sales to help you pull-off an affordable boudoir beautification.
1. JR by John Robshaw Bay Collection
This funky, Indian-inspired bedding collection proves that you can mix patterns, and is an excellent pick-me-up for cold winter mornings and evenings.
$57 to $110 (originally $95 to $190); bloomingdales.com
2. Hudson Park Sheet Collection
Have your sheets seen better days? Trade them in for this luxuriously soft 600-thread count Egyptian cotton set.
$60 to $92 (originally $120 to $185); bloomingdales.com
3. Red Tick Sham
This 100-percent cotton sham was inspired by vintage mattress ticking fabric, and would look super stylish paired with a floral-patterned quilt or sheets.
$9 to $10 (originally $36 to $41); matteohome.com
4. Medallion Duvet Cover
We love this elegant duvet cover in “Night,” a moody mix of gray and navy. Combine the piece with other shades of gray from the collection for a sophisticated tonal look.
$145 to $152 (originally $570 to $608); matteohome.com
5. Cut Lines Linen Pillow
This simple linen pillow in white and indigo was inspired by a classic menswear shirt. The fine, multidirectional lines lend just a hint of detail.
$98.00 (originally $245); calvinklein.com
6. Eileen Fisher Washed Linen Collection
Made from French flax and accented with a raw-edge double fringe, this airy linen collection is an easy and luxurious way to switch up your room’s look.
$54 to $148 (originally $78 to $275); garnethill.com
7. Etched Weave Cotton Bedding Collection
This collection is ideal for graphic-pattern enthusiasts, or anyone attempting to achieve a bolder look. The design was inspired by the Abstract Expressionist movement and mimics the appearance of painted brushstrokes.
$29 to $229 (originally $59 to $289); restorationhardware.com
8. Brahms Mount Herringbone Euro Sham
Hand-woven on an antique shuttle loom, this breezy seafoam green pillow is the perfect textural addition to any bed.
$50 (originally $98); serenaandlily.com
9. Dewdrop Quilt
The detail of this super-soft, cotton-blend quilt is all in the texture. For added flair, pair it with a patterned sheet or eye-catching decorative pillow.
$69 to $99 (originally $159 to $229); onekingslane.com