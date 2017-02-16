6 Air-Cleaning Plants to Purify Your Space

When it comes to spending time indoors during the colder months, there's a fine line between cozy and stuffy. When your air isn't clean, you can feel it almost immediately. All the time we spend inside during the winter allows pollutants to accumulate and the side effects to rear their head in the form of headaches, dizziness, nausea, and other physical irritations like itchy eyes and noses.
But there's an effective—and attractive—solution in the form of air-purifying plants. A bunch of common house plants work to clean the air in small living spaces (and more plants just means more purification!). Here, we've rounded up a few pieces of greenery that work hard to clean your air and are even harder to kill.
VIDEO: How to Arrange Flowers
-
1. Spider Plant
Not only are spider plants among some of the easiest plants to maintain and actually keep alive, they work hard to remove the toxins formaldehyde and xylene.
-
2. Peace Lily
Peace lillies are equal parts attractive and effective. These plants will bloom during the warmer months, while they remove ammonia, benzene, formaldehyde, and trichloroethylene from the air.
-
3. Aloe Vera
You already know aloe vera for its bagful of wound-healing and anti-inflammatory tricks. But this easy-to-keep plant also removes formadehyde from your living space.
-
4. Bamboo
Everyone's favorite panda food is one of the best air filters around because it can grow as tall as 12 feet high. They remove benzene, formaldehyde, and trichloroethylene.
-
5. Ficus
The ficus come highly rated for its air quality assurance. It works to remove benzene, formaldehyde, and trichloroethylene from the air. And bonus: It can be an indoor plant in the colder months and brought outside to thrive during warmer days.
-
6. Dracaena Mona Lisa
This is one of approximately 40 different variations of the draecana plant, all of which have air-cleaning properties. They remove benzene, formaldehyde, trichloroethylene, and xylene. But buyer beware; They are toxic to cats and dogs.