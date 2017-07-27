9 Beautiful Handmade Baby Mobiles From Etsy

There are dozens of ways you can decorate a nursery, and as any room in the house, you can make it as eclectic or calm as you’d like. Fill it with every color of the rainbow, cover it with patterns galore, stick with a theme of puppies or sailboats, or, stick with a neutral, monochromatic palette to keep it as zen as possible. And while unlimited possibilities can seem like a good thing, sometimes it’s a little too overwhelming, especially when you have a hundred other things to think about with a baby on the way. So we decided to do the hard work for you, and combed through Etsy to find some of the cutest mobiles to consider hanging over your little one’s crib. Some are so nice in fact, we wouldn’t mind hanging it over our own beds.
Scroll down to shop our favorite baby mobiles from our favorite store for all things handmade.
Atelier By Ella
Add a dose of culture with this colorful mobile that’s inspired by the work of sculptor Alexander Calder.
$53
These cascading pom poms are simple, yet so satisfying to look at. Perfect for babies and kids of all ages.
$48
Hello Birdie Birdie
We’re so impressed by the intricate detailing in these felt swans.
$149
Petite M Baby
Does this tiny family somehow resemble your own? If so, it’s the perfect mobile for your little one.
$45
Spring Hop
Yes, flamingos are typically pink, but you can have as much fun as you want with these graceful birds and make them whatever colors your heart desires. Go for something that blends in with the nursery, or adds an unexpected pop.
$89
Nellie Bruno Design
For those parents who don’t want something dangling directly over their babies’ heads, these simple animal cut outs are so cute and can be hung on the wall right by crib. When they get older, they can even paint or color them their favorite colors.
$49
By The Moon Design
This mobile is so simple, yet so darling. It’s the perfect compact size if you don’t want a mobile that will overwhelm the crib.
$63
Mari Quetevi
Meet Mitzi, a tiny wool figure atop a fluffy cloud that will keep watch over your little one and shoo away any bad dreams.
$40
Moon Lily Mobiles
If you’re a nature lover, you’ll appreciate this mobile that’s made out of silk leaves and makes one feel as if they are resting under a shady tree.
$207