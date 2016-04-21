Swarovski Launches New Home Collection You'll Soon See on Registries Everywhere 

Home design just got an added dose of sparkle. This week at the design fair Salone del Mobile in Milan, Swarovski launched Atelier Swarovski Home, a new luxury line of housewares made in collaboration with a series of eminent designers including Aldo Bakker, Ron Arad, Daniel Libeskind (the designer behind One World Trade), and the late Zaha Hadid. The 30-piece debut capsule features objets d'art like trays and candle holders ranging in price from $285 to upwards of $20,000. All will be available for purchase in the fall.

The designers used resin, metal, marble, and of course, crystal, as well as new techniques including crystal printing (laser-jet printing for crystal) and wave cutting (a process that creates curved forms). The new skills help to forge pieces with a contemporary, avant-garde look. "Its the ultimate in luxury crystal home décor with an ultra-modern design aesthetic," says Nadja Swarovski, whose great great grandfather, Daniel Swarovski, founded the family crystal firm in 1895 in Austria.

These super-giftable items are sure to start popping up on registries everywhere. If it were up to us, we'd ask for the whimsical pieces, like Aldo Bakker's sculptural vases or Daniel Libeskind's chess set made of crystal kings, silver bishops, marble knights, concrete rooks, and aluminum pawns (below). For those of you looking for more practical (but still opulent) offerings, you may want to consider Tord Boontje's crystal-studded wine cooler or Tomas Alonso's faceted luxe bowls. Anything from the collection feels like an instant heirloom.